Chargers' Jim Harbaugh starting to come under fire for failing Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers are a perplexing team under Jim Harbaugh so far, with Monday night’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals the best possible example.
Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman want to be a run-first squad that dominates the trenches. Those Cardinals should have been the proof of concept, considering that defense entered the week coughing up nearly 140 rushing yards per game on average
The Chargers rushed for 59 yards on a 2.7 average in the 17-15 loss.
Meanwhile, Justin Herbert, a top-10 passer in the league, went 27-of-39 for 349 yards while targeting names like Will Dissly, Joshua Palmer, Simi Fehoko and Jalen Reagor. On first watch, seven or more of those incompletions were probably drops.
Given the lack of help for Herbert and the inability to bully what was supposed to be an inferior team in the trenches, Harbaugh’s approach is starting to draw the worst type of attention.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers injury news immediately after loss vs. Cardinals
Chargers fans rip Jalen Reagor, referees after loss to Cardinals
NFL referees issue statement after controversial calls involving Chargers