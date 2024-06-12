Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Praises Play on One Side of Field
The Los Angeles Chargers are looking for that secret formula that head coach Jim Harbaugh cooks up before each football season. Everywhere he's gone, the team or program turns it around immediately, and the Bolts are looking for some of that.
Harbaugh brings that special sauce to the team, and it usually starts in the trenches. Harbaugh loves to dominate the trenches on both sides of the ball with his physical brand of football. It may not be exciting to watch, but it sure will get the job done. The 60-year-old head coach is excited about the defensive side of the ball thus far through minicamp.
In a recent press conference, Harbaugh praised his defense, calling it "dynamite."
"They're dynamite. Joey [Bosa], Khalil [Mack], and Tuli, really good too," Harbaugh said. "Having that edge is fantastic, but I'm excited about our interior defensive line... It's coming together really nice."
While the pass rush is as good as it can be with Mack and Tuipulotu leading the way, the rest of the line is questionable. Regardless, Harbaugh loves what he's seen thus far with Poona Ford, Otito Ogbonnia, and Morgan Fox leading the way. However, others don't feel the same way about his defensive line. In a recent defensive line ranking, the Chargers ranked dead last heading into the 2024 season.
That's not a good sign thus far, but as we all know, it's a show me, don't tell me league. The Chargers struggled all throughout their defensive positions in 2023. They'll look for a complete turnaround from that department, and according to Harbaugh, things have been looking swell.
