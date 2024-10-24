Chargers' Jim Harbaugh says what everyone is thinking about controversial calls
The NFL referees involved with the controversial calls during the Monday Night Football loss for the Los Angeles Chargers issued statements after the game about what went into the game-swinging decisions.
After the game, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh issued a statement of his own.
But in his own Harbaugh way, of course.
Asked about the officials picking up a flag on what looked like a routine defensive pass interference call, Harbaugh made his feelings pretty well known despite simply recounting what happened.
“They [the refs] were doing the uncatchable sign. We had a double move on, he got grabbed. I’ll let them explain how they officiated that play,” Harbaugh said.
That no-call, despite the flag, caused the Chargers to settle for their fifth field goal.
The bigger controversy, though, happened on the final drive of the game when officials flagged Cam Hart for unnecessary roughness, which helped the Cardinals remain on the field and eventually make the game-winning kick.
Harbaugh had a similar theme when asked: “I saw what I saw, but I have no comment about it.”
Harbaugh’s comments are an exercise in avoiding NFL fines while also saying what needs to be said. The fact the officials needed to release statements is noteworthy in its own right. Former Chargers players, too, weren’t happy about how things unfolded.
While Harbaugh has zeroed in on his team’s many miscues in the loss, the comments hold their own weight and most seem to understand, too.
