Chargers News: Key Pace Strategy Being Prioritized in First Week of Training Camp
The new-look Los Angeles Chargers are apparently totally overhauling their offense around foundational quarterback Justin Herbert and their defense around foundational linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa.
To wit, Harbaugh is looking to adjust a new approach to the team's early practice pace in training camp (which kicked off last week), a more controlled approach that Harbaugh calls "gliding," per Kris Rhim of ESPN. Harbaugh is so committed to this strategy that he was penalizing players for "tempo violations" when they misstep in carrying out his ideal pace.
"It is difficult, but I still want to make sure our teammates are safe and that we get to the game healthy and listen to the coach," Chargers cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. said.
Mack, for one, enjoys the more relaxed pace at this stage of training camp. Per Rhim, Mack generally is already dealing with some ailments at this stage of the season.
"Definitely feels like a glide," Mack said. "I'm not going to say that we're not practicing hard, but it's definitely a progression."
Harbaugh revealed that a more relaxed practice pace is being done expressly to stave off injury.
"Just making sure that we don't have any mishaps while we're in that glide," Harbaugh said. "It's been my experience that a lot of those injuries that happen day one or day two, they're the long-term, six-month kind."
According to Eric Smith of Chargers.com, Harbaugh's "Glide Theory" is designed to see the team's defensive pace "glide" into a more ramped-up pace as Week 1 approaches in six weeks.
"I just love these guys. It's the players, it's the coaches, it's everybody in the organization," Harbaugh raved. "I think you might say it's early to make that kind of statement. I've been thinking it for a while and finally put my finger on it.
"It's like everybody doing anything and everything they can to help our team win. It starts with the players, but it's to a man, it's every man," Harbaugh said. "It's been infectious throughout the coaching staff and the entire organization. Love these guys."
The team has added pads this week.
"When the pads come on, that's not some kind of magical thing that's going to determine Day 1 of the pads," Harbaugh noted. "I want our guys to continue to play the same tempo, same rules of engagement that we had so we could get better at football and we could keep this team healthy... I get excited about pads because it protects guys, it protects them better."
