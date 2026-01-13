NFL world reacts to Jim Harbaugh searching for his first non-Greg Roman OC

Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers stunned the NFL world on Tuesday, firing offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

It was a tough move to see coming. As the reactions show, the Chargers needed to do it after the embarrassing playoff loss in New England. But Harbaugh is loyal to his guys, including Roman.

Case in point…this shocker means Harbaugh will be searching for his first offensive coordinator at the NFL level not named Greg Roman.

Roman had been Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator in San Francisco from 2011-14 before joining him with the Chargers in 2024.

It’s uncharted waters for Harbaugh, whose coaching ties and trees obviously run deeper than most. But the task is an old-school coach leaving his comfort zone to find fresh ideas that fit better with elite quarterback Justin Herbert.

No easy task for anyone, considering Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz came over and had previously spent time with Roman in Baltimore, where similar struggles plagued Lamar Jackson-led offenses.

On paper, the Chargers’ next offensive coordinator gets Justin Herbert, elite offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, plus a cast of promising weapons at the skill positions.

For now, though, the NFL world zoomed out and had all sorts of reactions to the Chargers and Harbaugh making the shocker of a move:

Never liked the Greg Roman hire. It was one of the reasons I favored Ben Johnson over Jim Harbaugh as a candiate at the time.



But Harbaugh has at least acknowledged the mistake instead of being stubborn. And it's on him to rectify the damage done to the offense the past 2 years. — Alex Insdorf (@alexinsdorf99) January 13, 2026

This will be a critical hire for Jim Harbaugh and Justin Herbert. Independent of the offensive line, Ladd McConkey should be leading this team in targets by a wide margin. A nucleus of Ladd/Tre’ Harris/Hampton/Gadsden plus QJ’s skill set is an exciting starting point for OC… — Chris Hayre (@chrishayre) January 13, 2026

Greg Roman is allegedly a widely respected offensive coordinator amongst an entire league of his peers and I need to hear an unfiltered reason on why that is



It’s been a decade of ineptitude that is easily observed by the most casual of fans. — Devin Jasso (@dj38_) January 12, 2026

Greg Roman’s era was the early 2010’s or earlier. His scheme isn’t going to work in today’s era. The passing concepts aren’t good enough to win his post season games. He was never a good long term solution for Lamar & Herbert — J 💯 (@JFinnissee) January 13, 2026

Whoever hires Greg Roman as their offensive coordinator in 2026 or in the future isn’t serious. — RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) January 13, 2026

Greg Roman and Mike Devlin are officially out with the Chargers, which was a crucial move to make for this team.



The Chargers doing it quickly is a major move because it gives them many more options before some of the best candidates start to get picked up by other teams. — Daniel Wade (@dantalkssports) January 13, 2026

Greg Roman was just fired by the Chargers



he previously was the OC for the Ravens



and absurd nugget from his time in BAL:



in FOUR YEARS Lamar was never allowed to “slide pass protection” if there was a blitz!



or audible the play!!



MASSIVE DISADVANTAGE for Roman’s offenses! pic.twitter.com/FPQ3lwO5x3 — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) January 13, 2026

The Chargers needed a fresh and adaptive direction for their offense, and I believe it was time to move on from Greg Roman.



That said, the situation he was put in didn’t do him many favors considering the style he deploys👇 — Dan W. (@DanWSports) January 13, 2026

this literally feels ALMOST as good as firing staley oh my god — jess ⚡️ (@JessNoFace) January 13, 2026

