NFL world reacts to Jim Harbaugh searching for his first non-Greg Roman OC
Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers stunned the NFL world on Tuesday, firing offensive coordinator Greg Roman.
It was a tough move to see coming. As the reactions show, the Chargers needed to do it after the embarrassing playoff loss in New England. But Harbaugh is loyal to his guys, including Roman.
Case in point…this shocker means Harbaugh will be searching for his first offensive coordinator at the NFL level not named Greg Roman.
Roman had been Harbaugh’s offensive coordinator in San Francisco from 2011-14 before joining him with the Chargers in 2024.
It’s uncharted waters for Harbaugh, whose coaching ties and trees obviously run deeper than most. But the task is an old-school coach leaving his comfort zone to find fresh ideas that fit better with elite quarterback Justin Herbert.
No easy task for anyone, considering Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz came over and had previously spent time with Roman in Baltimore, where similar struggles plagued Lamar Jackson-led offenses.
On paper, the Chargers’ next offensive coordinator gets Justin Herbert, elite offensive tackles Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt, plus a cast of promising weapons at the skill positions.
For now, though, the NFL world zoomed out and had all sorts of reactions to the Chargers and Harbaugh making the shocker of a move:
