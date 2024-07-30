Chargers' Justin Herbert Reveals Jim Harbaugh Battles Him at QB Position in Camp
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert might have some competition this season — from none other than his head coach, Jim Harbaugh.
Harbaugh, who wears cleats to training camp practice, has jumped in to take some reps at quarterback. Herbert has jokingly acknowledged he has to be careful, or he could lose his spot.
"I think it's awesome," Herbert said on NFL Network. "He'll jump in there and take some quarterback reps. If I'm not careful, if I take a breather for a quick second, he's in there. I gotta be pretty stubborn with my reps."
Before he became a coach, Harbaugh was an NFL quarterback for over a decade. The former Chicago Bears 1987 first-round pick, Harbaugh played for the Bears, Indianapolis Colts, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Chargers, and Carolina Panthers during his career. He racked up 26,288 yards, 129 touchdowns, and 117 interceptions.
Harbaugh's best season as a passer came in 1995, when he and the Colts came within one drop of advancing to the Super Bowl. He threw for 2,575 yards, 17 touchdowns, and five interceptions while leading the NFL in passer rating. Harbaugh was named the Comeback Player of the Year and a Pro Bowler.
Despite a strong playing career, Harbaugh is most known for what he has done as a coach. He turned a 6-10 San Francisco 49ers team into a squad that advanced to three straight NFC Championship Games and one Super Bowl appearance. He led his alma mater, Michigan, to a College Football Playoff national championship victory. Now, he hopes to transform one of his former teams, the Chargers, into a contender.
