Chargers Fire OC Greg Roman After Rough Offensive Outing vs. Patriots

Two days after the Chargers’ rough 16–3 loss to the Patriots in the wild-card round, Los Angeles fired offensive coordinator Greg Roman on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported.

Roman was hired by coach Jim Harbaugh when he arrived in Los Angeles ahead of the 2024 season. Roman also worked as Harbaugh’s OC with the 49ers from 2011–14, so Roman is the only OC Harbaugh has worked with in the NFL. A longtime partnership has come to an end, and Harbaugh will now have to search for Roman’s replacement.

Roman previously worked as the OC for the Ravens from 2019–22 and for the Bills from 2015–16. We’ll see if he lands with a different NFL team in the same role, or if he will take on a different role elsewhere for the 2026 season.

The Chargers ranked in the middle of the pack in offensive stats throughout the 2025 season—15th in passing yards (3,953), 16th in completion percentage (64.5%), 14th in yards per attempt (seven), tied for 11th in touchdowns (26) and 19th in rating (89.8). However, it seems that the Chargers’ disappointing offensive performance in the wild-card game was the final straw for the organization.

