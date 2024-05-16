Chargers News: Full 2024 Season Schedule Unveiled for LA's First Jim Harbaugh Year
The Los Angeles Chargers' 2024 NFL schedule has been officially unveiled.
During their first season under new head coach Jim Harbaugh and fresh general manager Joe Hortiz, the Bolts are looking to improve greatly over their 5-12 finish to 2023. Hortiz and Harbaugh have already begun reshaping L.A. in their image, ditching veteran wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams in cost-cutting moves and prioritizing protection for Justin Herbert in the draft by using the No. 5 pick on ex-Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt.
Per Los Angeles' official site, here are all the dates for their impending regular season:
- Week 1 - Home vs. Las Vegas Raiders. Sunday, September 8 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
- Week 2 - Away at Carolina Panthers. Sunday, September 15 at 10 a.m. PT.
- Week 3 - Away at Pittsburgh Steelers. Sunday, September 22 at 10 a.m. PT.
- Week 4 - Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday, September 29 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
- Week 5 - Bye Week.
- Week 6 - Away at Denver Broncos. Sunday, October 13 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
- Week 7 - Away at Arizona Cardinals. Monday, October 21 at 6 p.m. PT.
- Week 8 - Home vs. New Orleans Saints. Sunday, October 27 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
- Week 9 - Away at Cleveland Browns. Sunday, November 3, 10 a.m. PT.
- Week 10 - Home vs. Tennessee Titans. Sunday, November 10 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
- Week 11 - Home vs. Cincinnati Bengals. Sunday, November 17 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
- Week 12 - Home vs. Baltimore Ravens. Monday, November 25 at 5:15 p.m. PT.
- Week 13 - Away at Atlanta Falcons. Sunday, December 1 at 10 a.m. PT.
- Week 14 - Away at Kansas City Chiefs. Sunday, December 8 at 5:20 p.m. PT.
- Week 15 - Home vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday, December 15 at 1:25 p.m. PT.
- Week 16 - Home vs. Denver Broncos. Sunday, December 22 at 1:05 p.m. PT.
- Week 17 - Away vs. New England Patriots. December 28 or 29 (exact date, time TBD).
- Week 18 - Away vs. Las Vegas Raiders. January 4 or 5 (exact date, time TBD).
Los Angeles will square off against a multitude of foes this year, bookended by matchups with AFC West nemeses the Las Vegas Raiders, led by ex-GM Tom Telesco. But the club is hoping to be largely revitalized by its staff changes, and expects those adjustments (and their subsequent transactions) to markedly impact winning on the field.
