Chargers News: LA Pass Rushers Crash Top 10 in Fresh Position Rankings
Veteran Los Angeles Chargers linebackers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa may not be spring chickens anymore (though Bosa is still at least on the right side of 30), but that doesn't mean they're not still seen as two of the most lethal players at their position heading into the 2024 season. In a fresh ranking of the NFL's best linebackers, Tim Weaver of Seahawks Wire projects Mack, who made his eight Pro Bowl team last season, as the No. 7 best linebacker in the nation, with Bosa right behind him at No. 8.
Last year, the 33-year-old Mack appeared in all 17 of L.A.'s contests (just don't worry about the franchise's record in those contests), notching a personal-best 17 sacks, along with 74 tackles (57 solo), 10 pass deflections and five forced fumbles.
Meanwhile, the 28-year-old Bosa — a four-time Pro Bowler — has struggled with health issues across each of L.A.'s last two seasons, appearing in a combined 14 games. Across nine contests in 2023 (five starts), the 6-foot-5 Ohio State product notched 20 tackles (14 solo), 6.5 sacks, one pass deflection, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.
How big of an impact the two stars will have in new head coach Jim Harbaugh's new smash mouth system remains to be seen, but they'll need to be healthy and present in a big way to help the Chargers return to the postseason.
