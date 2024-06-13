Chargers News: Joey Bosa Unpacks Future with Los Angeles
Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa would like to finish his career with the Chargers. While speaking with reporters on Wednesday after the team's second day of mandatory minicamp, Bosa revealed he would like to remain with the Chargers.
"I always thought of myself as somebody who would play here and retire here which I think not many people do one on team and I think would be a cool thing to accomplish, but I'm going to worry about this year first," Bosa said.
Bosa, who was the Chargers' No. 3 overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, has spent his entire career so far with the Chargers. So far, the former Defensive Rookie of the Year has played eight seasons with the Chargers, though injuries have limited him over the last couple of seasons, including groin surgery and a foot sprain.
There's of course no guarantee that Bosa will spend his entire career with the Chargers, especially in today's NFL. With trades, free agency, and releases, it's pretty rare for a player to spend their entire career with one team.
Take Bosa's teammate Khalil Mack. Despite being a Defensive Player of the Year, Mack was traded during his prime from the then-Oakland Raiders to the Chicago Bears and was traded again to the Chargers.
The good news for the Chargers is Bosa is still just 28, (he turns 29 next month), and still has multiple quality seasons ahead of him if he can stay healthy.
More Chargers:
Chargers News: Surprise WR Became Justin Herbert's Top Target During First Minicamp Day
Chargers News: Pro Bowler Reveals Jim Harbaugh OTAs Were Uniquely Intense