Chargers News: Jim Harbaugh Launches New Unique Coaching Academy With Brother
The Los Angeles Chargers got a huge new head coach in Jim Harbaugh, who previously led the San Francisco 49ers. Jim's older brother, John, has also been the head coach for the Baltimore Ravens since the 2008 season.
Both men have a wealth of coaching knowledge, which was passed down by their father Jack, who held multiple coaching jobs at the collegiate level. With their father, Jim, and John Harbaugh are now planning to give back with a unique coaching academy.
They have announced the Harbaugh Coaching Academy which will, "will serve as an in-depth resource for coaches at any level of any sport."
The Harbaugh Coaching Academy is a site that will provide videos and resources for everyone to view and up their knowledge on offense, defense, recruiting, and coaching.
The site also contains more than football with subjects covering mental health, business, and parenting.
With their father Jack, John and Jim Harbaugh are offering a wealth of knowledge that spans decades. This could be an invaluable resource for newer coaches wanting to learn from the best minds of football at the collegiate and professional levels.