Chargers inactive list vs Patriots brings optimism for rookie star

The Los Angeles Chargers have released their inactive list ahead of their crucial playoff matchup against the No. 2 AFC ranked New England Patriots.

With questions lingering about star rookie running back Omarion Hampton, he is officially active, with the list of inactives not having his name on it. However, some of the names on the list for the Chargers could bring some concern for a certain phase of the game.

Chargers vs Patriots Inactive List

CB Isas Waxter

S Kendall Williamson

OLB Bud Dupree

OLB Kyle Kennard

OT Austin Deculus

WR Dalevon Campbell

TE Tyler Conklin

Ahead of the matchup, the Chargers elevated CB Isas Waxter and WR Dalevon Campbell, both of whom ended up not suiting up. This came after their announcement of activating TE Tucker Fisk and placing rookie WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith on injured reserve. As for Kyle Kennard and Tyler Conklin, they did not have any injury designation on the most recent injury report, leading to them being healthy scratches.

Moving on to Austin Deculus, Bud Dupree and Kendall Williamson they all had an injury designation, with the Bolts choosing to have them inactive.

Chargers missing key special teams players

The absence of Williamson and Dupree will have an impact on the matchup, giving the Chargers a bit less help on Special Teams. Williamson has played 263 special teams snaps, doing it all for the Bolts unit. Dupree has started to play with the unit recently, playing a total of 84 snaps.

With the Patriots return man being ranked in the top-10 of many categories, look for the Chargers to play more veterans on special teams to help make up for the missing key contributors.

