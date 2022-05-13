Chargers' 2022 Schedule Release: Full List of Games Revealed

The Chargers' schedule for the upcoming season was revealed by the NFL on Thursday night.

The long, anticipated wait is finally over as the Chargers' schedule for the 2022 season has been released.

The Chargers will play five games on primetime slates between Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football with two of them at SoFi Stadium.

In addition to the six divisional games this season against the Chargers' AFC West foes, they'll face the AFC South and NFC West, plus bouts against the Dolphins, Browns and Falcons.

The Chargers will travel 23,266 miles for the upcoming season, marking the seventh-most in the NFL. Their travel will also feature 30 time zones in which they'll encounter, tied for the third-most this season.

The Chargers are not among the teams involved in the league's five international games, including showdowns in London, Germany and Mexico. In fact, there's only one team – the Dolphins – who will rack up more travel miles than the Chargers and are not scheduled to play in the 2022 International Series.

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Full list of the Chargers' 2022 schedule:

Pre Season

Week 1: vs. Rams

Week 2: vs. Cowboys

Week 3: at Saints

Regular Season

Week 1: vs. Raiders

Week 2: at Chiefs (TNF)

Week 3: vs. Jaguars

Week 4: at Texans

Week 5: at Browns

Week 6: vs. Broncos (MNF)

Week 7: vs. Seahawks

Week 8: BYE

Week 9: at Falcons

Week 10: at 49ers (SNF)

Week 11: vs. Chiefs

Week 12: at Cardinals

Week 13: at Raiders

Week 14: vs. Dolphins

Week 15: vs. Titans

Week 16: at Colts (MNF)

Week 17: vs. Rams (SNF)

Week 18: at Broncos

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.