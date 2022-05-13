Skip to main content

Chargers' 2022 Schedule Release: Full List of Games Revealed

The Chargers' schedule for the upcoming season was revealed by the NFL on Thursday night.

The long, anticipated wait is finally over as the Chargers' schedule for the 2022 season has been released.

The Chargers will play five games on primetime slates between Thursday, Sunday and Monday Night Football with two of them at SoFi Stadium.

In addition to the six divisional games this season against the Chargers' AFC West foes, they'll face the AFC South and NFC West, plus bouts against the Dolphins, Browns and Falcons.

The Chargers will travel 23,266 miles for the upcoming season, marking the seventh-most in the NFL. Their travel will also feature 30 time zones in which they'll encounter, tied for the third-most this season.

The Chargers are not among the teams involved in the league's five international games, including showdowns in London, Germany and Mexico. In fact, there's only one team – the Dolphins – who will rack up more travel miles than the Chargers and are not scheduled to play in the 2022 International Series.

Full list of the Chargers' 2022 schedule:

Pre Season

  • Week 1: vs. Rams
  • Week 2: vs. Cowboys
  • Week 3: at Saints

Regular Season

  • Week 1: vs. Raiders
  • Week 2: at Chiefs (TNF) 
  • Week 3: vs. Jaguars
  • Week 4: at Texans 
  • Week 5: at Browns
  • Week 6: vs. Broncos (MNF) 
  • Week 7: vs. Seahawks
  • Week 8: BYE 
  • Week 9: at Falcons
  • Week 10: at 49ers (SNF) 
  • Week 11: vs. Chiefs 
  • Week 12: at Cardinals
  • Week 13: at Raiders
  • Week 14: vs. Dolphins
  • Week 15: vs. Titans
  • Week 16: at Colts (MNF) 
  • Week 17: vs. Rams (SNF) 
  • Week 18: at Broncos

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

