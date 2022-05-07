Skip to main content
Chargers Projected to Not Receive Compensatory Picks in 2023

After receiving four compensatory picks this year, the Chargers are projected to go without any in 2023.

NFL teams around the league have begun incorporating compensatory picks into their team-building philosophy for obvious reasons – they get additional draft picks. There are certain measures that front offices have taken in recent seasons that reward clubs with extra draft capital in an attempt to recoup losses to the team's roster in free agency.

A reminder on how the comp pick formula works: teams are awarded comp picks between rounds 3 and 7 that factor into free agent losses. The NFL uses a formula to determine how many picks each team shall receive – if any – by factoring in a player's average salary per year, snap count and postseason achievements.

32 comp picks in total are handed out each year. And no team can receive more than four picks in a single offseason.

The deadline for free agents to sign with a club that factors into the comp pick formula was before May 2. Now that the deadline has passed, NFL.com has released its projection for each team's expected comp picks for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Apr 28, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Fans react after Boston College guard Zion Johnson was selected as the sixteenth overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers during the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft at the NFL Draft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Gary Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers come in with a projection to not receive any comp picks following the upcoming season.

While some teams are pegged to receive as many as four comp picks, the Chargers, who leaned in favor of being heavy spenders this offseason, likely won't receive any extra draft capital when the league hands out the yearly comp picks.

The Chargers received four comp picks ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft with one being in the sixth round and three in the seventh round. The Chargers wound up dealing two of their seventh-round picks to the Bears on Day 3 of the draft in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick, the same pick they sent to Chicago in part of the Khalil Mack trade.

Factoring in that the Chargers received their sixth-round pick back for next year's draft, the team will hold seven picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, with a selection in each round.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.

Jan 2, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley celebrates with Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) after a touchdown in the second half the game against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
