Chargers Sit Top 10 Among Travel Miles For 2022 Season

The Chargers will be a team racking up their frequent flyer miles over the 2022 NFL season.

While the official schedule release will be revealed on Thursday, the Chargers' 2022 opponents have been set in stone since the conclusion of last year's regular season.

The Chargers will travel 23,266 miles for the upcoming season, marking the seventh-most in the NFL. Their travel will also feature 30 time zones in which they'll encounter, tied for the third-most this season.

The Chargers are not among the teams involved in the league's five international games, including showdowns in London, Germany and Mexico. In fact, there's only one team – the Dolphins – who will rack up more travel miles than the Chargers and are not scheduled to play in the 2022 International Series.

The Chargers will host eight home games and nine road games. In addition to their standard six AFC West matchups, the Chargers will play the NFC West and AFC South this season. They'll also have bouts with the Dolphins, Browns and Falcons.

Home Games

Broncos

Chiefs

Raiders

Jaguars

Seahawks

Rams

Titans

Dolphins

Road Games

Broncos

Chiefs

Raiders

Cardinals

Colts

49ers

Texans

Browns

Falcons

This season's leading traveler will be the Seahawks with 29,446 miles, enduring 34 time zones. Meanwhile, the Steelers have the least amount of travel on their itinerary, as they won't even leave their time zone across the team's 6,442 miles for the 2022 campaign.

The NFL will release the entire 2022 schedule on NFL Network on Thursday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET.

The league has announced a few games already this season, including the Chargers' Week 2 matchup against the Chiefs in Kansas City on Thursday Night Football. This AFC West divisional showdown will mark the first NFL broadcast on Amazon in 2022.

