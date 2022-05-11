Report: Chargers Sign Sixth-Round Pick Jamaree Salyer to Rookie Contract

The Chargers have reportedly signed the first member of their 2022 draft class, coming to terms with sixth-round pick Jamaree Salyer.

The Chargers made eight selections over the three-day draft in Las Vegas, Nevada two weeks ago and on Wednesday, the team reportedly has come to terms with one of their sixth-round picks.

Former Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer has signed his rookie contract, as first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network. Salyer's deal with the Chargers includes a four-year, $3.835 million contract that features a $175,932 signing bonus.

Salyer was the Chargers' third pick on Day 3 of the draft, adding another offensive lineman to the mix after selecting Zion Johnson with their first selection in round one. Salyer was viewed as a consensus mid-round pick, but as the draft played out, he continued to remain available until the Chargers swooped him up with the 195th overall selection.

Salyer served as the Bulldogs' starting left tackle last season, keeping the blindside clear en route to a College Football National Championship. While his most recent role comes from playing along the outside alignment at tackle, he's also operated from the interior, registering snaps at each spot across the offensive line.

According to Pro Football Focus' grading metrics, Salyer has allowed just one sack since the 2020 season and posted an 86.8 pass-blocking grade.

Salyer's projection into the pro game suggests he's suited to play more at the guard position than tackle. However, given that the Chargers haven't completely solidified their need at right tackle, they could tap into Salyer's versatility and see what he has to offer in training camp once position battles get underway.

Salyer's role as a rookie will likely come in the form of providing depth. His 6-foot-3 and 321-pound frame, paired with 33 5/8-inch arms, indicate he's got the profile to play anywhere on the offensive line. In the near future, he will presumably carve out a role as a swing guard while possessing the flexibility to move to tackle.

With Salyer now on the books, the Chargers have seven more rookies to sign from their 2022 draft class.

The Chargers' rookie minicamp will begin later this week, ranging from May 13-14.

