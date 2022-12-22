Chargers Duo Selected to 2023 Pro Bowl

The Chargers have two representatives who will represent the team at the 2023 Pro Bowl.

A pair of Chargers players have been selected to the 2023 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Safety Derwin James and outside linebacker Khalil Mack will represent the Chargers for the AFC team – both as starters.

James' pro bowl nod marks his third time – all as a starter – and his second-straight year being named to the all-star event. The Chargers' do-it-all defender has put his versatility on display, roaming each level of the field.

James has been sidelined from a quad injury the last two weeks, but when available, his impact has been invaluable. He's totaled 106 tackles, one interception. four pass breakups, four sacks, five quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

Earning his seventh selection, Mack has been named to the Pro Bowl seven times across the last eight seasons. In his first year in Los Angeles, Mack has made his impact felt off the edge, recording 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Mack has hit the ground running since his first game with the Chargers, putting together his most productive outing against his former team in Week 1, logging five tackles, three tackles for loss, three sacks, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble against the Raiders.

Additionally, six other Chargers were named alternates for the Pro Bowl, including running back Austin Ekeler, center Corey Linsley, quarterback Justin Herbert, long-snapper Josh Harris, punter JK Scott and wide receiver DeAndre Carter as a return specialist.

Ekeler and Linsley are first alternates, Herbert and Harris a second, Scott a fourth and Carter a fifth.

Pro Bowl rosters were finalized from fan voting, players and coaches. The 2023 Pro Bowl Games will be held on Sunday, February 5 at Allegiant Stadium at 12 p.m. PT.

