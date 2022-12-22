Increased Energy From Chargers Has Brandon Staley Eager For Final Stretch With Playoffs Lurking

The 2022 Chargers season has been a rocky ride through the highs of pulling out final-second victories and the lows of injuries stacking week-by-week.

But as the Chargers have topped the Dolphins and Titans in back-to-back weeks, there's a different feeling surrounding the Chargers, says coach Brandon Staley.

An increased sense of energy has emerged.

"The last two weeks, in particular, I’ve probably felt more energy from the group for the whole game than at any other point since I’ve been here," Staley said. "I think that you’ve seen more play-making and us playing the game the way it needs to be played. That’s what we need to build on because we have practiced well and we have played how we practice.”

The energized jolt from the team has come during a stretch where they've turned to less-experienced players as a result of injuries in which they've risen to the occasion.

Against the Dolphins, the Chargers were without six starters on defense. Players who started the season serving reserve roles have seized their opportunities, featuring the likes of cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor, safety Alohi Gilman and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko among others.

"Team defense last week against Miami was much different than team defense this week [against the Titans], but we’re playing team defense," Staley added. "You’re seeing all 11 players connected to the gameplan, executing their assignment, their technique and their effort. I felt like we’ve played as hard as we’ve ever played, since I’ve been here, on defense."

The last two victories have sent a statement. The Chargers, despite facing adversity, don't have any quit in them. They’re playing a resilient brand of football, something that will only make them stronger down the final stretch as the team gets healthier.

All-Pro safety Derwin James has been sidelined the last two weeks with a quad injury. Previously, the Chargers have struggled in games James hasn’t been available and their record reflects it. But without the team's heartbeat of the defense roaming the field, the Chargers put two more games in the win column.

"I think that it has been good for our football team to be able to play without him," Staley said. "He has kind of a quarterback record thing going with him, one of the few defensive players that when he is not in the game, we don’t have a very good record without him. Our record got a little bit better, which, I think, is a good sign for our football team."

So why did it take so long for the energy of the team to finally reach its peak? Staley says the revolving change in personnel over the course of the season has restricted them from reaching that point.

But the Chargers are where they want to be and it couldn't come at a better point in the season, with the final stretch looming ahead.

"I think that it’s hard to have maximum energy when you’re going through so much zig-zag, so much in-and-out, so much stuff," Staley said. "It’s hard to have that full tank when a lot is going down. We have a little bit more certainty, in terms of who we’re playing with, who we’ve been practicing with.

"I think our guys are comfortable in their roles and they’re comfortable in the gameplan. You’re seeing that full game being played, that complete performance. I think that that’s where the explanation lies."

Now, with three games left, the roster is getting healthier.

Defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day, cornerback Bryce Callahan and right tackle Trey Pipkins each returned last week after missing time as a result of injury. James, after not playing since Week 13, could return to the practice field this week as he progresses from injury.

Pass rusher Joey Bosa is expected to make his return sooner rather than later. He's began individual workouts, but has yet to get back into practice with teammates.

As the Chargers inch closer to being about as healthy as they've been since the start of the season, they sit with the No. 6 seed in the AFC playoff picture with the easiest remaining schedule left.

With three games ahead, the Chargers will face the Colts (4-9-1), Rams (4-10) and Broncos (4-10).

The Chargers will clinch a playoff berth in Week 16 if the following scenario takes shape:

Chargers beat the Colts

Jets lose to the Jaguars

Raiders lose to the Steelers

Patriots lose to the Bengals

