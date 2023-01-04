Chargers at Broncos Week 18 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers and Broncos have released the first injury report of the week.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers held a walk-through on Wednesday, something they've routinely done the last handful of weeks to monitor the team's load-management late in the season.

On the Chargers' estimated injury report, only two players were listed as limited, with all others being considered full participants. Fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) and right tackle Trey Pipkins (knee) were both considered limited.

Safety Derwin James (concussion), missed last week's game as he remained in the league's protocol, but is off to a good start this week, being listed as full. Quarterback Justin Herbert (left shoulder) was also noted as full on the injury report, but Chargers coach Brandon Staley indicated it's not something of great worry.

"Just kind of bumps and bruises after the game, but he'll be full at practice tomorrow," Staley said of Herbert.

Meanwhile, the Broncos had 10 players held out of practice on Wednesday as a result of injury.

Chargers injury report

Limited:

FB Zander Horvath (ankle)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

Full:

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

QB Justin Herbert (left shoulder)

S Derwin James (concussion)

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (ankle)

LB Troy Reeder (back)

OL Jamaree Salyer (shoulder)

Broncos injury report

Did not participate:

T Calvin Anderson (ankle)

WR Kendall Hinton (chest/foot)

S Kareem Jackson (rest)

DT D.J. Jones (knee)

CB Damarri Mathis (concussion)

G/C Quinn Meinerz (foot)

DL Mike Purcell (elbow/ankle)

TE Eric Saubert (knee)

TE Eric Tomlinson (ankle)

CB K'Wuan Williams (knee)

Limited:

FB/TE Andrew Beck (elbow)

OLB Baron Browning (back)

WR Jerry Jeudy (ankle)

Full:

LB Nick Bonitto (elbow)

