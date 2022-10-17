Chargers vs. Broncos Game Day Betting Odds: Week 6 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

The Chargers will face their third AFC West opponent in six weeks as the Broncos come to Los Angeles for a showdown on Monday Night Football.

The Chargers are expected to be without wide receiver Keenan Allen as he nurses a hamstring injury that has sidelined him the last four weeks. Right tackle Trey Pipkins has an MCL sprain, but is expected to play and is listed as questionable.

Meanwhile, the Broncos have nine players who received a game designation, ruling out linebacker Josey Jewell (knee) and S Caden Sterns (hip). Among the players considered questionable include linebacker Jonathan Cooper (hamstring), running back Melvin Gordon (neck/ribs), cornerback Damarri Mathis (knee), guard/center Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), guard Dalton Risner (back), tight end Eric Saubert (thigh) and tackle Billy Turner (knee).

Here's a look at the game day betting lines:

Chargers vs. Broncos Game Day Betting Odds

Point spread: Chargers -4.5

Chargers -4.5 Moneyline : Chargers -213, Broncos +175

: Chargers -213, Broncos +175 Over/under: 45.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The point spread has remained steady favoring the Chargers by 4.5 points since the line initially opened. In the Chargers first five games to start this season, they've covered the spread three times.

Just as the spread hasn’t seen a shift, neither has the point total, as it remains at 45.5 points. The Chargers have scored over 30 points in each of the last two weeks and average 24 points per per game this season. Meanwhile, scoring hasn't come easy for the Broncos as they rank 31st in scoring, averaging 15 points per game.

Kickoff for the Chargers vs. Broncos Week 6 contest is slated for Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. PT at SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.