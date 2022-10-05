Chargers at Browns Week 5 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Wednesday before practice that wide receiver Keenan Allen remains day-to-day with a hamstring injury. Tight end Donald Parham Jr. is progressing as the team will aim for him to make his return to the field this Sunday in Cleveland after being sidelined the first four weeks with a hamstring injury.

"We're trending that way," Parham said in the locker room Wednesday when asked if he thinks he'll make his season debut this Sunday.

Kicker Dustin Hopkins is dealing with a quad injury to his kicking leg and was considered a limited participant during practice. Staley said there's a possibility they could bring in another kicker later this week upon figuring out the severity of Hopkins' injury.

The Browns had 12 players appear on their first injury report of the week – some of which were in the form of rest day.

Chargers Injury Report

Did not practice

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

Limited

K Dustin Hopkins (right quadricep)

WR Joshua Palmer (ankle)

LB Kyle Van Noy (back)

Full

QB Justin Herbert (ribs)

FB Zander Horvath (quadricep)

DL Austin Johnson (shoulder)

TE Tre' McKitty (quadricep)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

Browns Injury Report

Did not practice

G Joel Bitonio (biceps - rest)

TE Harrison Bryant (illness)

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle)

WR Amari Cooper (rest)

TE David Njoku (knee - rest)

Limited

DT Taven Bryan (hamstring)

DT Jordan Elliott (knee)

DE Myle Garrett (shoulder, biceps)

T Joe Haeg (concussion)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin)

CB Denzel Ward (backs, ribs)

Full

DE Isaiah Thomas (hand)

