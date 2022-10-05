Skip to main content

Chargers Sign WR Keelan Doss to Practice Squad

The Chargers have signed another wide receiver to their practice squad, brining Keelan Doss into the fold.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Doss, 26, is the second receiver the Chargers have added to their practice squad over the last week. The practice squad now contains four receivers, including Doss, Michael Bandy, Joe Reed and recent signee, John Hightower.

Last Wednesday, following the aftermath of Jalen Guyton's torn ACL suffered in Week 3, the team promoted Jason Moore to the active roster.

Doss enters his fourth year in the NFL after leaving behind him a decorated career at UC Davis, setting school records in touchdowns (29) and all-purpose yards (4,218).

In the 2019 NFL Draft, Doss was not selected, but went on to be a priority undrafted free agent signing, coming to terms with the Raiders. After staring in HBO's Hard Knocks and making a strong first impression throughout the preseason, Doss was waived by the Raiders during final roster cuts. A short time later, he signed onto the Jaguars practice squad before the Raiders brought him back, signing Doss to their active roster.

Doss saw minimal work as a member of the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, catching 11 passes for 133 yards across 11 games in which he made two starts.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_16931730

Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (68) at press conference during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Rookie Jamaree Salyer Turns in Stellar Performance in First Career NFL Start

Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) scores a touchdown on a run as Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 34-24 Week 4 Win Over Texans

Since departing from the Raiders, Doss has caught on with the Falcons, Jets and Giants' practice squads the last two years. His most recent stint came in New York, where he spent training camp and the preseason with the Giants.

Doss is listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. He ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at his pro day prior to entering the NFL.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

USATSI_16931730
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers at Browns Betting Odds: Week 5 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (68) at press conference during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Rookie Jamaree Salyer Turns in Stellar Performance in First Career NFL Start

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) scores a touchdown on a run as Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) attempts to make a tackle during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 34-24 Week 4 Win Over Texans

By Nicholas Cothrel
Oct 2, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws during the second half against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers Secure Second Win With Bounce Back Game, Outlast Texans 34-24

By Nicholas Cothrel
Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Texans Week 4

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players enter the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers at Texans Week 4 Inactives

By Nicholas Cothrel
Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) runs with the ball as Houston Texans defensive end DeMarcus Walker (55) defends during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Pregame Report: Chargers at Texans Week 4

By Nicholas Cothrel
Dec 26, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts a pass during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers at Texans Game Day Betting Odds: Week 4 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel