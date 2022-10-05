Chargers Sign WR Keelan Doss to Practice Squad

COSTA MESA – The Chargers have signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Doss, 26, is the second receiver the Chargers have added to their practice squad over the last week. The practice squad now contains four receivers, including Doss, Michael Bandy, Joe Reed and recent signee, John Hightower.

Last Wednesday, following the aftermath of Jalen Guyton's torn ACL suffered in Week 3, the team promoted Jason Moore to the active roster.

Doss enters his fourth year in the NFL after leaving behind him a decorated career at UC Davis, setting school records in touchdowns (29) and all-purpose yards (4,218).

In the 2019 NFL Draft, Doss was not selected, but went on to be a priority undrafted free agent signing, coming to terms with the Raiders. After staring in HBO's Hard Knocks and making a strong first impression throughout the preseason, Doss was waived by the Raiders during final roster cuts. A short time later, he signed onto the Jaguars practice squad before the Raiders brought him back, signing Doss to their active roster.

Doss saw minimal work as a member of the Raiders in 2019 and 2020, catching 11 passes for 133 yards across 11 games in which he made two starts.

Since departing from the Raiders, Doss has caught on with the Falcons, Jets and Giants' practice squads the last two years. His most recent stint came in New York, where he spent training camp and the preseason with the Giants.

Doss is listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds. He ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at his pro day prior to entering the NFL.

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets here

Read more from Charger Report:



Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.