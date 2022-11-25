Chargers at Cardinals Week 12 Injury Report: Friday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers and Cardinals have completed their final practice of the week and released the final injury report.

After making his return last week but re-aggravating his ankle early in the first quarter, WR Mike Williams will not play in Week 12 against Arizona.

Safety Nasir Adderley has been ruled doubtful and isn’t expected to play. He suffered a thumb injury in last week's game and after participating in two practices this week, he still can't grip his hand to make a tackle, Staley said.

CB Michael Davis suffered a knee injury during yesterday's practice and is listed as questionable, but is expected to play.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals have seven players that received game designations, five of which have been ruled out. CB Byron Murphy Jr., S Charles Washington, TE Zach Ertz, OL D.J. Humphries and WR Rondale Moore will not play against the Chargers.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

S Nasir Adderley (thumb)

WR Mike Williams (ankle)

Limited:

CB Michael Davis (knee)

Full:

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

TE Gerald Everett (groin)

OLB Khalil Mack (rest)

LB Kenneth Murray Jr. (neck)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

OL Jamaree Salyer (knee)

P JK Scott (quad)

Game status

OUT: WR Mike Williams

DOUBTFUL: S Nasir Adderley

QESTIONABLE: CB Michael Davis

Cardinals injury report

Did not participate:

WR Greg Dortch (thumb)

TE Zach Ertz (knee)

OL D.J. Humphries (back)

QB Trace McSorley (illness)

WR Rondale Moore (groin)

CB Byron Murphy Jr. (back)

S Charles Washington (chest)

Full:

OL Max Garcia (shoulder)

DL Trysten Hill (foot)

QB Colt McCoy (elbow)

QB Kyler Murray (hamstring)

Game status

OUT: TE Zach Ertz, OL D.J. Humphries, WR Rondale Moore, CB Byron Murphy Jr., S Charles Washington

QESTIONABLE: WR Greg Dortch, QB Trace McSorley

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.