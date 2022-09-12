Skip to main content

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Monday

The Chargers have five players listed on the first injury report of Week 2.

The Chargers didn't hold practice on Monday since it’s the day following a game. But as they're set to play on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, they're required to release an injury report. Monday's practice participation is an estimation, per the team.

Keenan Allen left Sunday's game in the second quarter following a hamstring injury in which he tweaked it while running a route. He said in the locker room after the game that there's a possibility that he can give it a go against the Chiefs. When Chargers coach Brandon Staley met with reporters via Zoom on Monday, he shared that Allen was set to meet with doctors, as they're working through understanding his status for Week 2.

After going through a pregame workout ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, the Chargers ultimately felt it was best to hold out cornerback J.C. Jackson. Staley said the plan for him this week is to try and get him on the field for a jog through on Wednesday. Staley said there’s a 50/50 chance Jackson plays on Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Rashawn Slater is the only new add to the injury report. While it's documented that he's dealing with a back injury, Monday's estimation indicates he would’ve been a full participant.

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
  • CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)
  • TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) 
Scroll to Continue

Read More

USATSI_19032149

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 24-19 Week 1 Win over Raiders

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers Offensive Line Passes First Test, Shutting Down Raiders Pass Rush in Season Opener

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Mack's Dominance in Chargers Debut Secures 24-19 Win Over Raiders

Full

  • T Rashawn Slater (back)
  • LB Drue Tranquill (back)

Chiefs Injury Report

*Will be updated following the release of the team.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (2)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs

USATSI_19032149
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 24-19 Week 1 Win over Raiders

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) drops back to pass against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Offensive Line Passes First Test, Shutting Down Raiders Pass Rush in Season Opener

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Khalil Mack (52) reacts against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Khalil Mack's Dominance in Chargers Debut Secures 24-19 Win Over Raiders

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; A United States flag is seen on the field at SoFi Stadium before the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Overall view SoFi Stadium prior to the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Game Day

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Inactives

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Betting News

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Day Betting Odds: Week 1 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass for a two-point conversion while tackled by Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1: Game Prediction

By Nicholas Cothrel