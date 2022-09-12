Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Monday

The Chargers didn't hold practice on Monday since it’s the day following a game. But as they're set to play on Thursday Night Football in Week 2, they're required to release an injury report. Monday's practice participation is an estimation, per the team.

Keenan Allen left Sunday's game in the second quarter following a hamstring injury in which he tweaked it while running a route. He said in the locker room after the game that there's a possibility that he can give it a go against the Chiefs. When Chargers coach Brandon Staley met with reporters via Zoom on Monday, he shared that Allen was set to meet with doctors, as they're working through understanding his status for Week 2.

After going through a pregame workout ahead of Sunday's game against the Raiders, the Chargers ultimately felt it was best to hold out cornerback J.C. Jackson. Staley said the plan for him this week is to try and get him on the field for a jog through on Wednesday. Staley said there’s a 50/50 chance Jackson plays on Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Rashawn Slater is the only new add to the injury report. While it's documented that he's dealing with a back injury, Monday's estimation indicates he would’ve been a full participant.

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

Full

T Rashawn Slater (back)

LB Drue Tranquill (back)

Chiefs Injury Report

