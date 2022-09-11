Skip to main content

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1

Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 matchup.

INGLEWOOD – This is the live in-game update page for the Chargers' 2022 season opener against the Raiders at SoFi Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis from the press box.

First Quarter

  • 1:51 pm: Chargers initially show they’re going for the 4th down attempt before changing course and bring out their punting unit. They down JK Scott’s punt at the 2-yard line as the Raiders offense takes over.
  • Score Update: Chargers 3, Raiders 3
  • 1:45 pm: Raiders go 70 yards on 14 plays before settling for a field goal and tying things up at 3-3.
  • 1:41 pm: The Derek Carr-Davante Adams connection is working quite well early on, connecting three times for 54 yards.
  • 1:38 pm: Derwin James delivers a heavy hit on Derek Carr for a 7-yard sack, making it 2nd and 17.
  • Score Update: Chargers 3, Raiders 0
  • 1:34 pm: Chargers opening drive comes to an end. Dustin Hopkins converts on the 43-yard field goal to put the Chargers on the board.
  • 1:31 pm: On 3rd and 8 at midfield, Justin Herbert hits Gerald Everett for a 25-yard pickup.
  • 1:25 pm: The Raiders won the toss and defer. The Chargers offense will be due up first.

Pregame

  • Date and time: Sunday, Sept. 11 at 1:25 p.m. PT
  • Location: SoFi Stadium
  • TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
  • Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV
  • Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

  • Chargers: CB J.C. Jackson, TE Donald Parham Jr., QB Easton Stick, RB Isaiah Spiller, CB Kemon Hall, OL Brenden Jaimes, DL Breiden Fehoko
Aug 13, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Overall view SoFi Stadium prior to the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Inactives

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Josh Palmer (5) catches a touchdown pass ahead of Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Raiders Game Day Betting Odds: Week 1 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

  • Raiders: DE Tashawn Bower, DT Matthew Butler, DT Neil Farrell Jr., LB Darien Butler, RB Brittain Brown, S Isaiah Pola-Mao

