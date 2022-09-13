Chargers at Chiefs Betting Odds: Week 2 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

After Week 1 saw the Chargers and Chiefs each start the season with Week 1 victories, Thursday Night Football's Week 2 game has the making of a class AFC West showdown.

Justin Herbert and Patrick Mahomes were flawless in their season debuts, combining for 639 yards, eight touchdowns and 0 interceptions. Now, on a short week with both offensive units riding high, they'll go head-to-head in what shapes up to be the battle for first place in the AFC West through two weeks.

For the Chargers, having to face two divisional opponents in the first two games of the season, a win in Kansas City would be critical for their AFC West record.

Here's a look at the opening betting lines:

Chargers at Chiefs Betting Odds

Point spread: Chiefs -3.5

Chiefs -3.5 Moneyline : Chiefs -188, Chargers +155

: Chiefs -188, Chargers +155 Over/under: 54.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

The point spread sits in favor of the Chiefs at 3.5, and with Kansas City being the home team who's granted three points on the spread, the oddsmakers clearly view this as two teams that stack up fairly closely to one another.

The point total sits at 54.5, the highest over/under line of Week 2. The Chargers and Chiefs combined for 68 points in Week 1, indicating just how explosive these two offensive units truly are.

Complimenting the Chargers offense last week was their new-look defense. They got off to a hot start in the season opener against the Raiders, sacking Derek Carr six times and intercepting him three times. And that was without their top cover corner as J.C. Jackson was held out of the game while he works his way back from ankle surgery.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said Monday that Jackson's chances of playing against the Chiefs are 50/50 – a higher chance than what was at stake in Week 1. The plan for Jackson is to have him partake in the team's jog through on Wednesday and assess where he's at from there.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.