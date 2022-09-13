Skip to main content

Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Tuesday

The Chargers have five players listed on Tuesday's Week 2 injury report.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers held a walk-through on Tuesday as they get set to face the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Due to the short week, they didn't hold a standard practice, therefore Tuesday's participation is an estimate, per the team.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was upgraded to a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report after being considered a non-participant to start the week.

"He’s improving. We put him through a workout today," coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday. "We’ll see how he feels. Then, tomorrow, at the jog-through, we’ll be able to learn a little bit more. I think he’s headed in the right direction, but I think there is still a lot to be decided before game time on Thursday night."

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who exited last Sunday's game in the first half with a hamstring injury, seems to be a long-shot to play in Week 2.

"Keenan is going to be a guy that is going to take some time, I think, with his hamstring," Staley said. "I don’t think it’s looking great for this week, but you never know. I wouldn’t put anything past Keenan, so we’re not ruling him out, but a different situation than J.C.”

On the Chiefs' front, they've placed this year's first-round pick Trent McDuffie on injured reserve, knocking him out for Thursday night's matchup.

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
  • TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring) 

Limited

  • CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)

Full

  • T Rashawn Slater (back)
  • LB Drue Tranquill (back)

Chiefs Injury Report

Did Not Practice

  • K Harrison Butker (ankle)

Limited

  • G Trey Smith (ankle)

Full

  • T Orlando Brown (knee)
  • WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder)
  • WR Justin Watson (chest)
  • QB Patrick Mahomes (wrist)
  • S Justin Reid (hand)
  • LB Willie Gay (knee)

*CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.

