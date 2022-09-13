Chargers at Chiefs Week 2 Injury Report: Tuesday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers held a walk-through on Tuesday as they get set to face the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football. Due to the short week, they didn't hold a standard practice, therefore Tuesday's participation is an estimate, per the team.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson was upgraded to a limited participant on Tuesday's injury report after being considered a non-participant to start the week.

"He’s improving. We put him through a workout today," coach Brandon Staley said Tuesday. "We’ll see how he feels. Then, tomorrow, at the jog-through, we’ll be able to learn a little bit more. I think he’s headed in the right direction, but I think there is still a lot to be decided before game time on Thursday night."

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who exited last Sunday's game in the first half with a hamstring injury, seems to be a long-shot to play in Week 2.

"Keenan is going to be a guy that is going to take some time, I think, with his hamstring," Staley said. "I don’t think it’s looking great for this week, but you never know. I wouldn’t put anything past Keenan, so we’re not ruling him out, but a different situation than J.C.”

On the Chiefs' front, they've placed this year's first-round pick Trent McDuffie on injured reserve, knocking him out for Thursday night's matchup.

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

Limited

CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)

Full

T Rashawn Slater (back)

LB Drue Tranquill (back)

Chiefs Injury Report

Did Not Practice

K Harrison Butker (ankle)

Limited

G Trey Smith (ankle)

Full

T Orlando Brown (knee)

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder)

WR Justin Watson (chest)

QB Patrick Mahomes (wrist)

S Justin Reid (hand)

LB Willie Gay (knee)

*CB Trent McDuffie (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve.

