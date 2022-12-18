Pregame Report: Chargers vs. Titans Week 15

The Chargers will take on the Titans in Week 15 at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers (7-6) and Titans (7-6) will face off in Week 15. Here's a look at this week's pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Titans.

Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:25 p.m. PT

SoFi Stadium

How to watch and listen

TV: CBS

CBS Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

DOUBTFUL: S Derwin James

S Derwin James QESTIONABLE: CB Bryce Callahan, DL Sebastian Joseph-Day, T Trey Pipkins

Titans:

OUT: OLB Denico Autry, CB Tre Avery, WR C.J. Board, WR Treylon Burks, CB Kristian Fulton, RB Dontrell Hilliard, S Amani Hooker

Betting odds

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Chargers -1.5 Moneyline : Chargers (-150), Titans (+125)

: Chargers (-150), Titans (+125) Over/under: 46.5 points

*All betting odds are courtesy of Sports Illustrated Sportsbook.

Things to watch

Chargers' run defense vs. Derrick Henry: The Chargers biggest challenge in Week 15 will be trying to slow down the Titans' powerful running back. Henry, known as one of the league's best rushers, will face a Chargers defense who's allowing a league-high 5.4 yards per carry and 147 rushing yards to opposing teams. Despite the Chargers scuffling against the run, they did show progress last week against the Dolphins, holding them under 100 rushing yards, just the second time all season they've done so. With Sebastian Joseph-Day expected to return from his knee injury, the Chargers should receive a lift from the interior alignment of the defensive line.

