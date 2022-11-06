Pregame Report: Chargers at Falcons Week 9

The Chargers and Falcons will meet Sunday for their Week 9 showdown. As the Chargers look to get back in the win column, they'll have their hands full in overcoming extensive injuries. Meanwhile, the ascending Falcons will get back running back Cordarrelle Patterson following a four week stint on injured reserve.

Here's a look at the Week 9 pregame report, previewing the Chargers' matchup against the Falcons.

Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

How to watch and listen

TV: FOX

FOX Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Where to stream

Final injury report

Chargers:

OUT: WR Keenan Allen, K Dustin Hopkins, TE Donald Parham Jr., OLB Chris Rumph, DL Jerry Tillery, WR Mike Williams

WR Keenan Allen, K Dustin Hopkins, TE Donald Parham Jr., OLB Chris Rumph, DL Jerry Tillery, WR Mike Williams QUESTIONABLE: WR DeAndre Carter, LB Amen Ogbongbemiga

Falcons:

OUT: CB A.J. Terrell, G Elijah Wilkinson

CB A.J. Terrell, G Elijah Wilkinson QUESTIONABLE: S Erik Harris

Betting odds

Point spread: Chargers -1.5

Chargers -1.5 Moneyline : Chargers -154, Seahawks +130

: Chargers -154, Seahawks +130 Over/under: 49.5 points

Things to watch

Chargers wide receiver corps: Injuries have been a theme for the Chargers this season, but this will be the first week in which they'll be without both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The Chargers will trot out a receiver group against the Falcons that contains Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter, Jason Moore Jr., Michael Bandy and Keelan Doss. With three of these pass-catcher having started the year on a practice squad, the Chargers will desperately need someone to rise to the occasion in an attempt to get the passing game going after a quiet last two games.

Injuries have been a theme for the Chargers this season, but this will be the first week in which they'll be without both Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. The Chargers will trot out a receiver group against the Falcons that contains Joshua Palmer, DeAndre Carter, Jason Moore Jr., Michael Bandy and Keelan Doss. With three of these pass-catcher having started the year on a practice squad, the Chargers will desperately need someone to rise to the occasion in an attempt to get the passing game going after a quiet last two games. Austin Ekeler's involvement: The running game has struggled to get going on a consistent basis, but Ekeler has been no stranger to making his presence felt when touching the ball. In addition to the Chargers' rushing attack, Ekeler has been a pivotal part in the passing game, catching 22 passes the last two games. He's on track to record 128 receptions this season, which would set an NFL record for the most catches by a running back in NFL history during a single-season.

The running game has struggled to get going on a consistent basis, but Ekeler has been no stranger to making his presence felt when touching the ball. In addition to the Chargers' rushing attack, Ekeler has been a pivotal part in the passing game, catching 22 passes the last two games. He's on track to record 128 receptions this season, which would set an NFL record for the most catches by a running back in NFL history during a single-season. Michael Davis goes back into starting role: Following J.C. Jackson's season-ending knee injury, the Chargers will turn to Davis as the full-time starter for the rest of the season. Davis, who's made two starts this year and a track-record of being a starter, has faired quite well when getting his number called upon this season. He'll now work the boundary opposite of Asante Samuel Jr.

Following J.C. Jackson's season-ending knee injury, the Chargers will turn to Davis as the full-time starter for the rest of the season. Davis, who's made two starts this year and a track-record of being a starter, has faired quite well when getting his number called upon this season. He'll now work the boundary opposite of Asante Samuel Jr. Slowing the Falcons' run-game: The Chargers have been susceptible this season in allowing the big run, and the Falcons are a highly-capable rushing attack. Atlanta enters this game ranked No. 5 in running the ball, averaging 158 rushing yards per game. Marcus Mariota is one of the top running quarterbacks, as the Chargers will be tasked with containing him from getting outside the pocket. They'll also face Atlanta's versatile weapon in Cordarrelle Patterson as he makes his return off injured reserve.

