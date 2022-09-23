Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Injury Report: Friday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers find themselves dealing with a considerable amount of injuries as they approach Week 3. None bigger than their quarterback situation, Justin Herbert's availability for Sunday's contest remains in question as game day will mark 10 days removed from when he suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage.
Herbert's status will come up to game time and Chase Daniel will receive the start if need be. Joining Herbert as questionable are Keenan Allen, Donald Parham and Trey Pipkins.
Meanwhile, J.C. Jackson and Corey Linsley look unlikely to play as they're considered doubtful.
As for the Jaguars, they've added cornerback Shaquill Griffin to the injury report with a hip issue, calling him questionable to play Sunday.
Chargers Injury Report
Did Not Practice
- QB Justin Herbert (ribs), WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), CB J.C. Jackson (ankle), C Corey Linsley (knee)
Limited
- TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)
Full
- RT Trey Pipkins (ankle)
Game status
- DOUBTFUL: CB J.C. Jackson, C Corey Linsley
- QUESTIONABLE: Justin Herbert, WR Keenan Allen, TE Donald Parham, RT Trey Pipkins
Jaguars Injury Report
Limited
- CB Shaquill Griffin (hip)
Game status
- QUESTIONABLE: CB Shaquill Griffin
