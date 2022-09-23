Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Injury Report: Friday

COSTA MESA – The Chargers find themselves dealing with a considerable amount of injuries as they approach Week 3. None bigger than their quarterback situation, Justin Herbert's availability for Sunday's contest remains in question as game day will mark 10 days removed from when he suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage.

Herbert's status will come up to game time and Chase Daniel will receive the start if need be. Joining Herbert as questionable are Keenan Allen, Donald Parham and Trey Pipkins.

Meanwhile, J.C. Jackson and Corey Linsley look unlikely to play as they're considered doubtful.

As for the Jaguars, they've added cornerback Shaquill Griffin to the injury report with a hip issue, calling him questionable to play Sunday.

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice

QB Justin Herbert (ribs), WR Keenan Allen (hamstring), CB J.C. Jackson (ankle), C Corey Linsley (knee)

Limited

TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

Full

RT Trey Pipkins (ankle)

Game status

DOUBTFUL: CB J.C. Jackson, C Corey Linsley

QUESTIONABLE: Justin Herbert, WR Keenan Allen, TE Donald Parham, RT Trey Pipkins

Jaguars Injury Report

Limited

CB Shaquill Griffin (hip)

Game status

QUESTIONABLE: CB Shaquill Griffin

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.