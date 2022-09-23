Chargers' Revamped Run Defense Has Delivered Encouraging Returns Early On

COSTA MESA – A major component to the Chargers' offseason was giving the defense a face lift, and that started with the defensive line.

Onboarding three new starters, featuring All-Pro edge defender Khalil Mack and interior defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, have prompted the Chargers' run defense with notable improvements through the first two weeks.

After having one of the league's worst run defenses just a season ago, the Chargers have gotten off to a rather encouraging start this year, thanks in part to the new reinforcements.

The Chargers have held opponents to 79 rushing yards per game – sixth in the NFL. That’s attributed to ranking of 13th in run defense DVOA and 12th in EPA per play on rushing attempts, according to the metics of Football Outsiders.

“I thought that we’ve been pretty stout for the most part, besides a run here and there," defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said of the run defense through the first two games. "Obviously, disappointed for the guys because they want to be perfect, but I do feel the size up inside.

"I feel like the secondary is doing a better job of supporting when it gets to the second level. That’s definitely something to build upon, up through Week 2. I’m happy with the way that it is going right now.”

As Hill touched on, the size of the players spanning across the Chargers' defensive front has been quite obvious. Joseph-Day and Johnson have each shown why they were brought in: they're big bodies, who have incredible play strength and fill their gaps with the ability to take on more than one blocker.

That's propelled the team's linebackers to come downhill and read ball carriers accordingly without an abundance of traffic to navigate through.

“We ask those guys up front for a lot, to hold up double teams at the point of attack and not letting it bleed into the linebacker’s lap," Hill said. "They’ve been doing a great job, so it’s allowing our linebackers to play freely and get downhill, or even stack and fall back when we need to. When those double teams hold up and it’s not getting to the second level, it’s a good thing for our defense.”

Joseph-Day, the anchor in the middle of the defensive line, said he was pleased with the run defense in Week 1, but would’ve liked to finish better in the Week 2 contest.

“The first game was solid. The second game, it was solid up until the fourth quarter with that big run," Joseph-Day said in assessing the run defense.

With 3:55 left in the fourth quarter, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ripped off a 52-yard run up the middle. Ultimately, that chunk play for the Chiefs was responsible for 56% of their total rushing yards of the game, indicating they were largely kept in check until the late-game breakdown.

The Chargers will look to minimize the Jaguars' ground game in Week 3 when Jacksonville trots out the duo of James Robinson and Travis Etienne.

The Jaguars sit middle of the pack in rushing the football over the last two weeks, averaging 110 yards per game – 17th in the NFL.

