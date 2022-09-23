Skip to main content

Chargers' Revamped Run Defense Has Delivered Encouraging Returns Early On

A look into the Chargers' run defense through the first two weeks.

COSTA MESA – A major component to the Chargers' offseason was giving the defense a face lift, and that started with the defensive line. 

Onboarding three new starters, featuring All-Pro edge defender Khalil Mack and interior defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and Austin Johnson, have prompted the Chargers' run defense with notable improvements through the first two weeks.

After having one of the league's worst run defenses just a season ago, the Chargers have gotten off to a rather encouraging start this year, thanks in part to the new reinforcements.

The Chargers have held opponents to 79 rushing yards per game – sixth in the NFL. That’s attributed to ranking of 13th in run defense DVOA and 12th in EPA per play on rushing attempts, according to the metics of Football Outsiders.

“I thought that we’ve been pretty stout for the most part, besides a run here and there," defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill said of the run defense through the first two games. "Obviously, disappointed for the guys because they want to be perfect, but I do feel the size up inside. 

"I feel like the secondary is doing a better job of supporting when it gets to the second level. That’s definitely something to build upon, up through Week 2. I’m happy with the way that it is going right now.”

As Hill touched on, the size of the players spanning across the Chargers' defensive front has been quite obvious. Joseph-Day and Johnson have each shown why they were brought in: they're big bodies, who have incredible play strength and fill their gaps with the ability to take on more than one blocker.

That's propelled the team's linebackers to come downhill and read ball carriers accordingly without an abundance of traffic to navigate through.

“We ask those guys up front for a lot, to hold up double teams at the point of attack and not letting it bleed into the linebacker’s lap," Hill said. "They’ve been doing a great job, so it’s allowing our linebackers to play freely and get downhill, or even stack and fall back when we need to. When those double teams hold up and it’s not getting to the second level, it’s a good thing for our defense.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Shows Signs of Improvement During Thursday's Practice as He Works Through Rib Injury

Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Injury Report: Thursday

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Austin Ekeler Looking For Chargers' Ground Game to Pickup in Week With Uncertainty at Quarterback

Joseph-Day, the anchor in the middle of the defensive line, said he was pleased with the run defense in Week 1, but would’ve liked to finish better in the Week 2 contest.

“The first game was solid. The second game, it was solid up until the fourth quarter with that big run," Joseph-Day said in assessing the run defense.

With 3:55 left in the fourth quarter, Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ripped off a 52-yard run up the middle. Ultimately, that chunk play for the Chiefs was responsible for 56% of their total rushing yards of the game, indicating they were largely kept in check until the late-game breakdown.

The Chargers will look to minimize the Jaguars' ground game in Week 3 when Jacksonville trots out the duo of James Robinson and Travis Etienne.

The Jaguars sit middle of the pack in rushing the football over the last two weeks, averaging 110 yards per game – 17th in the NFL.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Shows Signs of Improvement During Thursday's Practice as He Works Through Rib Injury

By Nicholas Cothrel
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Injury Report: Thursday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 1, 2022; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler (30) carries the ball during training camp at the Jack Hammett Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Austin Ekeler Looking For Chargers' Ground Game to Pickup in Week With Uncertainty at Quarterback

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Say QB Justin Herbert is 'Day-to-Day': The Latest on His Rib Injury Ahead of Week 3 Game vs. Jaguars

By Nicholas Cothrel
Aug 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers players enter the field before a game against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers vs. Jaguars Week 3 Injury Report: Wednesday

By Nicholas Cothrel
Dec 16, 2021; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Chargers Drop to No. 7 in SI.com's Power Rankings Following Week 2 Loss

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) as he throws a touchdown pass to Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver DeAndre Carter (not pictured) in the second quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Betting News

Chargers vs. Jaguars Betting Odds: Week 3 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under

By Nicholas Cothrel
Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley watches game action against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers Latest News

Brandon Staley Explains What Went Wrong on Chargers' Goal Line Interception vs. Chiefs

By Nicholas Cothrel