Chargers at Jaguars Wild Card Round Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers and Jaguars have released the second injury report of the week.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers held their first practice of the week on Wednesday after conducting a walk-through on Tuesday.

Eight Chargers players appeared on the injury report, but wide receiver Mike Williams was the only one to not participate during Wednesday's session. Williams remains battling a back injury suffered in last week's 31-28 loss to the Broncos.

"He is going to be day-to-day as the rest of the week goes on," Chargers coach Brandon Staley said of Williams on Tuesday.

The expectation from Staley is that Williams will practice at some point prior to the team's Wild Card Round game in Jacksonville.

On the Jaguars' injury front, they have six players on the injury report, including quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who was limited with a toe injury.

Chargers injury report

Did not participate:

WR Mike Williams (back)

Full:

OLB Joey Bosa (groin)

CB Bryce Callahan (groin)

FB Zander Horvath (ankle)

S Raheem Layne (thumb)

LB Kenneth Murray (neck)

LB Amen Ogbongbemiga (biceps)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

Jaguars injury report

DNP:

LS Ross Matiscik (LS)

Limited:

WR Jamal Agnew (shoulder)

QB Trevor Lawrence (toe)

WR Kendric Pryor (shoulder)

G Brandon Scherff (abdomen)

Full:

K Riley Patterson (knee)

