Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Misses Practice With Undisclosed Injury, WR Joshua Palmer Enters Concussion Protocol

COSTA MESA – It's Day 17 at Chargers training camp and the injuries are beginning to grow in bunches.

Head coach Brandon Staley spoke before practice, revealing that wide receiver Joshua Palmer suffered a concussion in the second preseason game last Saturday against the Cowboys, and will be placed into the NFL's concussion protocol.

Running back Isaiah Spiller, who was deemed questionable to return in the second half of last weekend's game following an ankle injury, is considered week-to-week. Spiller will miss the Chargers' final preseason contest against the Saints, and there remains a chance he's not back in time for the start of the regular season.

Other notable injuries, per Staley: cornerback Deane Leonard (hamstring) is not expected to be ready for Friday's final preseason game. Safeties Mark Webb and Alohi Gilman are considered questionable. Tight end Donald Parham (hamstring) and outside linebacker Ty Shelby (groin) will be out. Cornerback Tevaughn Campbell (knee) is still a week or so away from returning.

J.C. Jackson misses practice with undisclosed injury

During the viewing portion of practice, cornerback J.C. Jackson was not on the field at any point throughout Monday's training camp. Shortly after practice concluded, it was deemed that Jackson's absence was, in fact, injury-related, as reported by Jeff Miller of the LA Times.

As is the case for most of the Chargers starters, Jackson didn't play in Saturday's preseason game. But he did, however, partake in the joint practice effort with the Cowboys on Wednesday and Thursday of last week.

While the Chargers have a multitude of players currently dealing with injuries – some more serious than others – they typically observe practice from off to the side or are working at a slower pace one-on-one with team trainers. Jackson was not present in any capacity on Monday.

Staley didn’t provide any intel prior to hitting the practice field into what has occurred with the team's marquee free agent acquisition. Jackson, 26, signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract this offseason, and is expected to be a critical part of the Chargers' secondary.

Since the NFL has not reached in-season mode just yet, teams are not required to reveal injuries or file injury reports. Staley is scheduled to hold a press conference on Wednesday, so more clarity is soon to come regarding Jackson's status.

The Chargers sit three weeks away from their Week 1 season opener against the Raiders, in what figured to feature Jackson matchup one-on-one against Davante Adams.

If Jackson's injury keeps him sidelined to start the season, the Chargers starting cornerback group would stack up with Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis on the outside and Bryce Callahan patrolling the slot.

