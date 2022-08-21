Skip to main content

Chargers to Carry Three Quarterbacks on 53-Man Roster

The Chargers will carry three quarterbacks on the roster, says general manager Tom Telesco.

Roster cuts are looming and just like the rest of the league, the Chargers will have difficult decisions to make ahead of Tuesday's roster reduction deadline that mandates NFL teams to cutdown their squad to 80 players.

But one decision the Chargers have already settled in on is the amount of quarterbacks they'll carry into the season.

Chargers general manger Tom Telesco joined Noah Eagle and Dan Fouts during the second half of the Chargers' broadcast Saturday night, confirming that the team will carry three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

"They're both going to be here, we know that," Telesco said in regards to Chase Daniel and Easton Stick making the team. "So just trying to get a feel of who's the two, who's the three."

Stick received the starting nod Saturday night against the Cowboys after coming in relief during the Chargers' preseason opener against the Rams.

Stick's first throw resulted in an interception. But after that, he showed reasons to be encouraged, completing 11-of-20 passes for 132 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also flashed his mobility, scrambling twice for 24 yards.

“Easton was up and down. I think that he would like to check that ball down on the first interception," head coach Brandon Staley said of Stick after the game. "There was a two-[safety] deep zone. I think that if he had to do it over again, he would have checked it down quicker. 

"I feel like, in the first half, there were a lot of drops, while he was playing that would have really changed the momentum of his drives. Outside of that one throw that I wish he would have checked down, I thought he played just fine.”

Stick, entering his third NFL season, has primarily been the Chargers' third-string quarterback. While he's not a running quarterback, Stick does posses the ability to move the sticks with his legs if a situation presents itself.

"Easton is very athletic, he's very smart, you can move the ball a couple of different ways," Telesco said of Stick on the broadcast.

Daniel, who handled the duties of the second half against the Cowboys, was the primary backup to Justin Herbert last year, and the team brought him back this offseason on a one-year, $2 million contract.

"Chase has been in the league a long time, he's seen a lot of football, he has a quick release to get the ball out very well," Telesco said.

Daniel completed 13 of 21 passes for 111 yards and one touchdown in his second preseason contest.

The two signal-callers will continue to battle it out for the remainder of training camp and the preseason in an effort to secure the second quarterback spot.

