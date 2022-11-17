Where is Chargers OLB Joey Bosa at in His Return From Groin Surgery?

The Chargers entered the start of the 2022 season eager to see what Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack could achieve playing opposite of one another.

But as the Chargers have completed the first 10 weeks of their schedule, the duo of Bosa and Mack have played just nine quarters of football together.

Bosa, who underwent surgery on Sept. 30 to repair a groin injury suffered in Week 3 against the Jaguars, has held him out the last six games.

The initial timeline given for Bosa's return was deemed eight to 10 weeks.

As the eighth week nears, Chargers coach Brandon Staley offered context to where Bosa's at in his recovery period.

“It’s going to be some time," Staley said of Bosa's anticipated return. "I don’t know for sure. I’m not going to put a timeline on that one because I think that is more uncertain. He’s back in our building. He’s making progress. He’s feeling better."

Staley later added "I think he is still a couple of weeks away.”

Injuries have been nothing out of the ordinary for the Chargers this season. But the defensive line in particular has lost three players to season-ending injuries in the last two weeks, including Austin Johnson, Christian Covington and Otito Ogbonnia.

Getting Bosa back would generate a monumental lift for the defensive front – both in the way of stopping the run and rushing the passer. Since Bosa's been sidelined as a result of injury, the Chargers have received little to no pass rush from his edge spot.

The Chargers have used a rotation of players to step in for Bosa during his time away, featuring Kyle Van Noy, Chris Rumph, Derrek Tuszka and Jeremiah Attaochu. Collectively, they've recorded 22 quarterback pressures, but have not yet recorded a sack this season.

In three games, Bosa recorded seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

When Bosa returns, the Chargers are hoping to regain the firepower of having him and Mack play simultaneously, featuring one of the best edge tandems in the NFL.

