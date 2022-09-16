Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on Justin Herbert, Corey Linsley and Trey Pipkins

The Chargers left Kansas City with three notable injuries suffered in the team's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs Thursday night.

Quarterback Justin Herbert was drilled to his midsection by Chiefs pass rusher Mike Danna during a passing attempt at the five minute mark in the fourth quarter. Herbert stayed in the game, playing through noticeable pain, and later orchestrated a touchdown drive inside the final two minutes.

Among other injuries were center Corey Linsley, who didn't play the entirety of the second half and right tackle Trey Pipkins, who exited the game late in the third quarter and did not return.

Friday evening, Chargers coach Brandon Staley provided injury updates on the team's three starters, and sounded awfully optimistic regarding their status.

Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage and is considered day-to-day. Staley said they'll know more about his practice availability as they get closer to Wednesday of next week, but he sounded encouraged that it wasn't worse.

"We got good news in terms of what the CT scan expressed," Staley said of Herbert's tests. "I think that's good news. Playing quarterback, you don’t want it to be a fracture to the bone. The fact that it’s his cartilage is a good sign. It's just going to come down to comfort.

"It's such a rotational position. Just going to have to make sure that he's comfortable. We're not going to know more about how he feels until later on in the week."

Linsley suffered a knee injury near the quad and received an injection to calm it down. Staley said he should be able to practice next week.

As for Pipkins, he suffered a lateral foot sprain and is considered day-to-day. Staley said it's similar to the injury that Joey Bosa dealt with last season.

All in all, considering the circumstances, this seems to be encouraging news for the Chargers.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.