Chargers Injury Roundup: Updates on Justin Herbert, Corey Linsley and Trey Pipkins

Brandon Staley provides injury updates following the Chargers' Week 2 loss, including the latest on Justin Herbert.

The Chargers left Kansas City with three notable injuries suffered in the team's 27-24 loss to the Chiefs Thursday night.

Quarterback Justin Herbert was drilled to his midsection by Chiefs pass rusher Mike Danna during a passing attempt at the five minute mark in the fourth quarter. Herbert stayed in the game, playing through noticeable pain, and later orchestrated a touchdown drive inside the final two minutes.

Among other injuries were center Corey Linsley, who didn't play the entirety of the second half and right tackle Trey Pipkins, who exited the game late in the third quarter and did not return.

Friday evening, Chargers coach Brandon Staley provided injury updates on the team's three starters, and sounded awfully optimistic regarding their status.

Herbert suffered a fracture to his rib cartilage and is considered day-to-day. Staley said they'll know more about his practice availability as they get closer to Wednesday of next week, but he sounded encouraged that it wasn't worse.

"We got good news in terms of what the CT scan expressed," Staley said of Herbert's tests. "I think that's good news. Playing quarterback, you don’t want it to be a fracture to the bone. The fact that it’s his cartilage is a good sign. It's just going to come down to comfort.

"It's such a rotational position. Just going to have to make sure that he's comfortable. We're not going to know more about how he feels until later on in the week."

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

5 Takeaways From Chargers' 27-24 Week 2 Loss to Chiefs

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) moves out to pass ahead of Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Mike Danna (51) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Chargers QB Justin Herbert Empties the Tank Following Fourth Quarter Injury in 27-24 Loss to Chiefs

Sep 11, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the second half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Chiefs Week 2

Linsley suffered a knee injury near the quad and received an injection to calm it down. Staley said he should be able to practice next week.

As for Pipkins, he suffered a lateral foot sprain and is considered day-to-day. Staley said it's similar to the injury that Joey Bosa dealt with last season.

All in all, considering the circumstances, this seems to be encouraging news for the Chargers.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Sep 15, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
