Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Texans Week 4
Follow along for live in-game updates of the Chargers at Texans Week 4 matchup.
This is the live in-game update page for the Chargers at Texans Week 4 game at NRG Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest.
Fourth Quarter
- Score Update: Chargers 27, Texans 21
- 12:28 pm: The Texans make this a one-score game after Davis Mills his Brandin Cooks for an 18-yard touchdown.
- 12:25 pm: J.C. Jackson gets beat for a 58-yard catch by Nico Collins, setting up the Texans inside the red zone.
- 12:22 pm: After scoring 27 points in the first half, the Chargers have punted on all three drives since receiving the ball coming out of halftime.
- 12:17 pm: Three quarters in the books and Jamaree Salyer has looked like a natural at left tackle.
Third Quarter
- Score Update: Chargers 27, Texans 14
- 12:08 pm: Davis Mills hits Rex Burkhead for an 8-yard touchdown.
- 11:59 pm: Joshua Palmer was in on the third down play before the Chargers punted.
- 11:55 pm: Joshua Palmer is getting his ankle taped up and should return to the game at some point, per the broadcast.
- 11:50 pm: Chargers go three-and-out on their opening drive of the second half.
- 11:49 pm: The Chargers' 27 first-half points were the most they've scored in a single half since Week 12 of the 2018 season.
Halftime
Chargers 27, Texans 7
Second Quarter
- Score Update: Chargers 27, Texans 7
- 11:30 pm: Chargers add another field goal as they head into halftime, converting from 37 yards out.
- 11:25 pm: Michael Bandy, who the Chargers elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the game, has logged two catches for 49 yards on this drive.
- 11:20 pm: Khalil Mack blows up the Texans' fourth down try, sacking Davis Mills. Mack is now up to five sacks this season.
- Score Update: Chargers 24, Texans 7
- 11:09 pm: Dustin Hopkins hits on the 23-yard field goal attempt to give the Chargers a three-score lead.
- Score Update: Chargers 21, Texans 7
- 11:02 pm: Dameon Pierce to the house on a 75-yard touchdown run. Pierce went untouched on the rushing attempt.
- 10:57 pm: Chargers running game thus far: nine carries, 51 yards, 5.7-yard average, two touchdowns.
- Score Update: Chargers 21, Texans 0
- 10:53 pm: Austin Ekeler rips a 20-yard touchdown run for his second scoring play of the game.
- 10:51 pm: Justin Herbert hits a wide open Mike Williams for a 50-yard catch-and-run, setting up the Chargers at the Houston 20-yard line.
- Score Update: Chargers 14, Texans 0
- 10:42 pm: Austin Ekeler takes a handoff for 10 yards and finds the end zone. It's his first touchdown of the season.
First Quarter
- 10:32 pm: The Texans attempt a 46-yard field goal try and it's wide left. Houston comes up empty.
- 10:25 pm: Chargers go three-and-out on their second drive of the game and are forced to punt. Michael Davis runs into the Texans’ return man following a fair catch signal for a 15-yard penalty.
- 10:17 pm: Morgan Fox sacks Davis Mills for a 10-yard loss on third down.
- Score Update: Chargers 7, Texans 0
- 10:10 pm: The Chargers capitalize on the turnover: Justin Herbert hits Gerald Everett for an 18-yard touchdown.
- 10:05 pm: Nasir Adderley picks off Davis Mills on the Texans' opening drive. Khalil Mack applied pressure on Mills to generate an erratic throw.
- 10:00 am: The Chargers won the toss a defer to the second half.
Pregame
- Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT
- Location: NRG Stadium
- TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County
- Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV
- Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren
Inactives
- Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Keenan Allen, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Donald Parham Jr., DL Otito Ogbonnia
- Texans: TE Pharaoh Brown, OL Austin Deculus, TE Brevin Jordan, DB Isaac Yiadom, LB Jake Hansen, DL Michael Dwumfour, DL Demone Harris
