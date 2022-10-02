Live In-Game Updates: Chargers at Texans Week 4

This is the live in-game update page for the Chargers at Texans Week 4 game at NRG Stadium. This page will undergo updates in real time with information and analysis throughout the contest.

Fourth Quarter

Score Update: Chargers 27, Texans 21

12:28 pm: The Texans make this a one-score game after Davis Mills his Brandin Cooks for an 18-yard touchdown.

The Texans make this a one-score game after Davis Mills his Brandin Cooks for an 18-yard touchdown. 12:25 pm: J.C. Jackson gets beat for a 58-yard catch by Nico Collins, setting up the Texans inside the red zone.

J.C. Jackson gets beat for a 58-yard catch by Nico Collins, setting up the Texans inside the red zone. 12:22 pm: After scoring 27 points in the first half, the Chargers have punted on all three drives since receiving the ball coming out of halftime.

After scoring 27 points in the first half, the Chargers have punted on all three drives since receiving the ball coming out of halftime. 12:17 pm: Three quarters in the books and Jamaree Salyer has looked like a natural at left tackle.

Third Quarter

Score Update: Chargers 27, Texans 14

1 2:08 pm: Davis Mills hits Rex Burkhead for an 8-yard touchdown.

Davis Mills hits Rex Burkhead for an 8-yard touchdown. 11:59 pm: Joshua Palmer was in on the third down play before the Chargers punted.

Joshua Palmer was in on the third down play before the Chargers punted. 11:55 pm: Joshua Palmer is getting his ankle taped up and should return to the game at some point, per the broadcast.

Joshua Palmer is getting his ankle taped up and should return to the game at some point, per the broadcast. 11:50 pm: Chargers go three-and-out on their opening drive of the second half.

Chargers go three-and-out on their opening drive of the second half. 11:49 pm: The Chargers' 27 first-half points were the most they've scored in a single half since Week 12 of the 2018 season.

Halftime

Chargers 27, Texans 7

Second Quarter

Score Update: Chargers 27, Texans 7

11:30 pm: Chargers add another field goal as they head into halftime, converting from 37 yards out.

Chargers add another field goal as they head into halftime, converting from 37 yards out. 11:25 pm: Michael Bandy, who the Chargers elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the game, has logged two catches for 49 yards on this drive.

Michael Bandy, who the Chargers elevated from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of the game, has logged two catches for 49 yards on this drive. 11:20 pm: Khalil Mack blows up the Texans' fourth down try, sacking Davis Mills. Mack is now up to five sacks this season.

Khalil Mack blows up the Texans' fourth down try, sacking Davis Mills. Mack is now up to five sacks this season. Score Update: Chargers 24, Texans 7

11:09 pm: Dustin Hopkins hits on the 23-yard field goal attempt to give the Chargers a three-score lead.

Dustin Hopkins hits on the 23-yard field goal attempt to give the Chargers a three-score lead. Score Update: Chargers 21, Texans 7

11:02 pm: Dameon Pierce to the house on a 75-yard touchdown run. Pierce went untouched on the rushing attempt.

Dameon Pierce to the house on a 75-yard touchdown run. Pierce went untouched on the rushing attempt. 10:57 pm: Chargers running game thus far: nine carries, 51 yards, 5.7-yard average, two touchdowns.

Chargers running game thus far: nine carries, 51 yards, 5.7-yard average, two touchdowns. Score Update: Chargers 21, Texans 0

10:53 pm: Austin Ekeler rips a 20-yard touchdown run for his second scoring play of the game.

Austin Ekeler rips a 20-yard touchdown run for his second scoring play of the game. 10:51 pm: Justin Herbert hits a wide open Mike Williams for a 50-yard catch-and-run, setting up the Chargers at the Houston 20-yard line.

Justin Herbert hits a wide open Mike Williams for a 50-yard catch-and-run, setting up the Chargers at the Houston 20-yard line. Score Update: Chargers 14, Texans 0

10:42 pm: Austin Ekeler takes a handoff for 10 yards and finds the end zone. It's his first touchdown of the season.

First Quarter

10:32 pm: The Texans attempt a 46-yard field goal try and it's wide left. Houston comes up empty.

The Texans attempt a 46-yard field goal try and it's wide left. Houston comes up empty. 10:25 pm: Chargers go three-and-out on their second drive of the game and are forced to punt. Michael Davis runs into the Texans’ return man following a fair catch signal for a 15-yard penalty.

Chargers go three-and-out on their second drive of the game and are forced to punt. Michael Davis runs into the Texans’ return man following a fair catch signal for a 15-yard penalty. 10:17 pm: Morgan Fox sacks Davis Mills for a 10-yard loss on third down.

Morgan Fox sacks Davis Mills for a 10-yard loss on third down. Score Update: Chargers 7, Texans 0

10:10 pm: The Chargers capitalize on the turnover: Justin Herbert hits Gerald Everett for an 18-yard touchdown.

The Chargers capitalize on the turnover: Justin Herbert hits Gerald Everett for an 18-yard touchdown. 10:05 pm: Nasir Adderley picks off Davis Mills on the Texans' opening drive. Khalil Mack applied pressure on Mills to generate an erratic throw.

Nasir Adderley picks off Davis Mills on the Texans' opening drive. Khalil Mack applied pressure on Mills to generate an erratic throw. 10:00 am: The Chargers won the toss a defer to the second half.

Pregame

Date and time: Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT

Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10:00 a.m. PT Location: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium TV: KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County

KCBS-LA in Los Angeles and Orange County, KFMB in San Deigo County Streaming: NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV

NFL Sunday Ticket and FuboTV Radio: ATL FM-98.7, featuring Matt "Money" Smith, Daniel Jeremiah and Shannon Farren

Inactives

Chargers: QB Easton Stick, WR Keenan Allen, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Donald Parham Jr., DL Otito Ogbonnia

QB Easton Stick, WR Keenan Allen, S JT Woods, RB Isaiah Spiller, TE Donald Parham Jr., DL Otito Ogbonnia Texans: TE Pharaoh Brown, OL Austin Deculus, TE Brevin Jordan, DB Isaac Yiadom, LB Jake Hansen, DL Michael Dwumfour, DL Demone Harris

