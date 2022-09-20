Skip to main content

Chargers Drop to No. 7 in SI.com's Power Rankings Following Week 2 Loss

Following a loss in Week 2, the Chargers remain in the top 10 of SI.com's latest power rankings.

After coming off a win in Week 1 over the Raiders, the Chargers moved up in Sports Illustrated's MMQB power rankings following the first week's slate of games.

But in assessing the performances from Week 2, the Chargers have dropped in the rankings slightly following their 27-24 Thursday Night Football loss to the Chiefs.

SI's power rankings has the Chargers as the No. 7 team in the NFL through two weeks – four spots lower than last week's placement.

SI staff writer Conor Orr, who compiled the rankings this week, stated the following about the Chargers:

"The defense started fast, but does anyone have a feeling that we haven’t seen anything close to Justin Herbert’s ceiling? Let’s see what happens if the playcalling meets him halfway."

Orr hints that he's optimistic that Herbert's best football this season could in fact still be ahead of him. After two weeks, Herbert has completed 72% of his passes for 613 yards, six touchdowns and one interception.

The Chargers will shift their focus towards the Jaguars for Week 3 in which Jacksonville currently sits atop the AFC South with a 1-1 record.

While Jacksonville has been in all sorts of disarray the last handful of seasons, they've started off the 2022 campaign showing the ability to move the ball on offense, scoring 46 points through two weeks.

The Chargers opened as 7-point favorites and the point total sits at 47.5. Kickoff is slated for Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:05 p.m. at SoFi Stadium.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

