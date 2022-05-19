Chargers Finalize Preseason Schedule, Announce Training Camp Joint Practices
The Chargers finalized their preseason schedule on Thursday, announcing the official date and time of their Week 3 contest in New Orleans.
The Chargers' first two weeks of preseason play were announced the night of the 2022 schedule release, hosting the Rams on Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. PT and the Cowboys on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m. PT.
After serving as the home team over the duration of weeks 1 and 2, the Chargers' third preseason game in New Orleans against the Saints has been finalized as they'll face off on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 5 p.m. PT.
Each preseason game will be televised locally in the Los Angeles market on CBS2 Los Angeles.
The Chargers will also hold two joint practices with the Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex ahead of their Week 2 preseason game on Wednesday, Aug. 17 and Thursday, Aug. 18.
Official Preseason Schedule:
- Aug. 13 vs. Rams — 7 p.m. PT
- Aug. 20 vs. Cowboys — 7 p.m. PT
- Aug. 27 at Saints — 5 p.m. PT
Official Joint Practice Schedule:
- Aug. 17 & 18 vs. Cowboys at Jack Hammett Sports Complex
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.