Chargers Football Power Index Rankings: Win-loss Record, Playoff and Super Bowl Projection

How does this year's Football Power Index project the Chargers for the 2022 season?

As the offseason sits here in mid-May, that means the majority of each team's roster construction has been, in essence, completed. Perhaps some finishing touches are being done, but with free agency having been in full swing for two months now and the 2022 NFL Draft in the rearview mirror, it's clear what each team looks like on paper.

ESPN has released its yearly Football Power Index projections, and the numbers lean in favor of the Chargers.

So how does this year's FPI have things shaking out as it pertains to the Chargers' 2022 season?

The projections have the Chargers tied with the fourth-best chance to win the Super Bowl at 5.9% alongside the Chiefs. Only the Bills, Packers and Rams have a higher percentage.

FPI: 6.2 (ranks 7th)

6.2 (ranks 7th) W-L Projection: 9.9-6.9 (ranks 5th)

9.9-6.9 (ranks 5th) Playoff Percentage: 60.6% (ranks 6th)

60.6% (ranks 6th) Win Division Percentage: 29.3 % (ranks 12th)

29.3 % (ranks 12th) Make Divisional Round Percentage: 37.1% (ranks 5th)

37.1% (ranks 5th) Make Conference Round Percentage: 19.9% (ranks 5th)

19.9% (ranks 5th) Make Super Bowl: 11.1% (ranks 5th)

11.1% (ranks 5th) Win Super Bowl Percentage: 5.9% (ranks 5th)

All four teams in the AFC West rank within the top 15 spots in FPI. While the numbers indicate it's the tightest division to win, ESPN's model has the Chargers edging out the Cheifs and Broncos in the division standings by a narrow margin. Kansas City and Denver's percentage to win the AFC West trails the Chargers by 3% or less, showing just how close the division race is likely to be.

Here's a look at the full FPI projection:

