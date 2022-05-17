Skip to main content

Chargers Claim G Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Chargers have added offensive guard Zack Bailey.

The Chargers have been relatively active over the last week, monitoring the waiver wire particularly closely. 

After placing claims for Drew Himmelman and Wes Martin, but ultimately not being granted either player due to waiver priority, they've finally been awarded an offensive lineman through the process of waivers.

On Tuesday, the Chargers claimed offensive guard Zack Bailey, per the NFL's transaction wire. He was released from the Commanders after Washington added Himmelman on Monday, the same player the Chargers tried claiming earlier this week.

Since Bailey left the college ranks from South Carolina, he's bounced around from team to team in the NFL. He initially signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and later spent time on the Vikings and Commanders' practice squads.

Aug 27, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65), offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs (78), guard Zack Bailey (61) work out at AdventHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Based on the recent trends of the Chargers, actively keeping track of the waiver wire, including three claims to be placed, they clearly want more competition or depth along their offensive line as they sit just under a week away from the start of OTAs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Chargers drafted guards Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer in the 2022 NFL Draft, and also reached an agreement with offensive tackle Andrew Trainer and center Isaac Weaver as undrafted free agents.

The only concern along the starting offensive line unit remains right tackle. The way things currently sit, Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins will duel it out in training camp for the starting role.

As the team adds another offensive guard into the fold with Bailey, he'll have to prove his worth in training camp. Similar to last season, he's likely to be a practice squad option.

More from Charger Report

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Christian Covington (95) walks off the field after win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

'No Pressure, No Diamonds': Christian Covington Describes the Chargers' Approach to Having High Expectations

By Nicholas Cothrel2 hours ago
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Searching For Offensive Lineman Via Waivers

By Nicholas Cothrel5 hours ago
May 14, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater (70) during rookie minicamp at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Following a Productive Rookie Year, Chargers LT Rashawn Slater Still Sees Avenues to Enhance His Game

By Nicholas Cothrel22 hours ago
Oct 18, 2020; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Bryce Callahan (29) intercepts a pass against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
News

Eager to Put Injury Concerns Behind Him, Bryce Callahan's Experience, Versatility Has a Lot to Offer

By Nicholas CothrelMay 16, 2022
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77), lineman Jamaree Salyer (68) and tackle Foster Sarrell (73) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Draft Picks Zion Johnson, Jamaree Salyer Share a Bond Developed During Pre-Draft Process

By Nicholas CothrelMay 16, 2022
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (68) during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Rookie Minicamp: Observations From Day 1

By Nicholas CothrelMay 13, 2022
May 13, 2022; Costa Mesa CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson (77) at a press conference during rookie minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers First-Round Pick Zion Johnson Reflects on Day 1 of Rookie Minicamp

By Nicholas CothrelMay 13, 2022
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers helmets on the bench against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Chargers Sign Five Players From 2022 Draft Class to Rookie Contracts

By Nicholas CothrelMay 13, 2022