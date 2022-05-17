Chargers Claim G Zack Bailey Off Waivers

The Chargers have been relatively active over the last week, monitoring the waiver wire particularly closely.

After placing claims for Drew Himmelman and Wes Martin, but ultimately not being granted either player due to waiver priority, they've finally been awarded an offensive lineman through the process of waivers.

On Tuesday, the Chargers claimed offensive guard Zack Bailey, per the NFL's transaction wire. He was released from the Commanders after Washington added Himmelman on Monday, the same player the Chargers tried claiming earlier this week.

Since Bailey left the college ranks from South Carolina, he's bounced around from team to team in the NFL. He initially signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent and later spent time on the Vikings and Commanders' practice squads.

Based on the recent trends of the Chargers, actively keeping track of the waiver wire, including three claims to be placed, they clearly want more competition or depth along their offensive line as they sit just under a week away from the start of OTAs.

The Chargers drafted guards Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer in the 2022 NFL Draft, and also reached an agreement with offensive tackle Andrew Trainer and center Isaac Weaver as undrafted free agents.

The only concern along the starting offensive line unit remains right tackle. The way things currently sit, Storm Norton and Trey Pipkins will duel it out in training camp for the starting role.

As the team adds another offensive guard into the fold with Bailey, he'll have to prove his worth in training camp. Similar to last season, he's likely to be a practice squad option.

