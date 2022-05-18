Skip to main content

Chargers Sign DL Morgan Fox

The Chargers have signed another player with past ties to Brandon Staley, bringing aboard defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

The Chargers have been among the most active teams in free agency this offseason. Their aggressiveness has surpassed any other year under Tom Telesco's tenure at the helm.

But it's a new era for the Chargers. The franchise is in win-now mode and they’re continuing to upgrade their roster in more ways than one – even at this later stage of the offseason following the draft.

On Wednesday, the Chargers signed defensive lineman Morgan Fox, per his agent David Canter.

Oct 10, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox (91) sacks Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

The addition of Fox fits the same philosophy that the Chargers have operated with over the last three months – adding players who've previously played in Brandon Staley's scheme.

Fox joins pass-rusher Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day, linebacker Troy Reeder and cornerback Bryce Callahan among new additions who've signed with the Chargers that come in with previous ties to Staley.

In 2020, when Staley served as the Rams' defensive coordinator, Fox recorded a career-high six sacks in his lone season playing in his system.

Fox left Los Angeles before the 2021 season, signing with the Panthers where he made nine starts, surpassing his previous high (3). Last season, his production as a pass-rusher deteriorated, leading to his release at the start of the new league year.

Dec 19, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox (91) prior to the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

With the Chargers, Fox offers them a versatile player who can lineup off the edge as a rotational pass-rusher but also provides the ability to play from the interior alignment of the defensive line.

While Fox most recently took a step back statically, Staley and his staff will try to tap into what he flashed in 2020. The learning curve to get acclimated to the scheme should come together fairly quickly as he's just one year removed from playing for Staley.

Since the draft, the Chargers have added three notable players in free agency, adding Fox, Van Noy and Callahan at each level of the defense.

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.

Nov 28, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) passes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
