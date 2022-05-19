Skip to main content

Chargers Nominate Two Representatives to Attend NFL's Inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program

The NFL's inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program will take place next week on May 23-24.

Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill and director of player personnel JoJo Wooden will participate in the NFL’s inaugural Coach and Front Office Accelerator Program on May 23-24 in Atlanta next week.

The event will provide more than 60 diverse head coach and general manager candidates from all 32 teams and the league office for leadership development and networking opportunities. Teams nominated rising prospects to participate in the event.

"The NFL is committed to diversity and inclusion, and this program is the latest in a series of steps designed to improve our hiring practices and create opportunities for advancement," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The program helps ensure that clubs receive exposure to high-performing, up-and-coming NFL talent and candidates get a chance to learn the business on a working level from team owners and executives."

Jun 1, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill during organized team activities at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hill enters his second season as the Chargers' defensive coordinator. After completing a 10-year NFL career as a cornerback and safety, Hill has risen up the coaching ranks with stops at the NCAA level before spending time on staff with the Dolphins and Broncos, coaching defensive backs.

The Chargers have added an abundance of players to the defensive side of the ball this offseason, uplifting the personnel of Hill's unit. In addition to the core of Joey Bosa and Derwin James who've already been in place the last few seasons, the Chargers have added the likes of Khalil Mack, J.C. Jackson, Kyle Van Noy and others for Hill to deploy their efforts.

Wooden, who oversees the Chargers' pro and college scouting departments, enters his ninth season with the team. Before joining the Chargers, he spent 16 seasons with the Jets from 1997 to 2012, holding the position as their director of player personnel across his last six years in New York. Wooden also has experience as a pro personnel assistant, director of pro scouting and as a senior pro scout.

Jun 15, 2021; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden during minicamp at the Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Hill and Wooden are two candidates who the Chargers have identified as rising stars in the industry as a possible head coach or general manager in the future. The two of them will spend time next week networking directly with club owners.

"I think the accelerator is some of the most important work the league and our committee will do all year because the potential of the program is exponential," Falcons Owner and Chairman Arthur Blank said in a statement. "It's an unprecedented opportunity for emerging leaders, owners and team leadership to get to know each other better over these two days, and the relationships formed in this setting will be integral to future hiring cycles."

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

