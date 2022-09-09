Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Raiders Week 1 Injury Report: Friday

The Chargers had four players listed on the final injury report ahead of Week 1.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers final injury report was released Friday afternoon and the team sits with three players who received game designations.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson didn’t practice during the viewing portion open to the media on Friday, making him a non-participant all week as he works his way back from ankle surgery. Coach Brandon Staley said Jackson has started working through individual drills and will be a game-time decision for Week 1.

Tight end Donald Parham Jr. also didn’t participate in Friday's practice, though he did do minimal work off to the side with trainers. Parham is coming back from a hamstring injury he suffered early on in training camp. His road back to the practice field has taken a bit longer than initially expected, as Staley shared Friday that Parham has encountered a setback throughout this process.

Running back Isaiah Spiller was a full participant, marking a full week of practice for the rookie rusher. Spiller tweaked his ankle in the second preseason game against the Cowboys, but looks to have made progress as the season opener approaches.

The Chargers had one newcomer added to the injury report, as linebacker Drue Tranquill is dealing with a back issue.

The Raiders will enter Sunday as a pretty healthy group. After Wednesday and Thursday's injury report indicated no injuries to the team, they added linebacker Divine Deablo to the list on Friday with a wrist injury.

Chargers Injury Report

Did Not Practice

  • CB J.C. Jackson (ankle)
  • TE Donald Parham Jr. (hamstring)

Limited Participant

  • LB Drue Tranquill (back)
Full Participant

  • RB Isaiah Spiller (ankle)

Game Status

  • DOUBTFUL: CB J.C. Jackson, TE Donald Parham Jr.
  • QUESTIONABLE: Drue Tranquill

Raiders Injury Report

Full Participant

  • LB Divine Deablo

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report.

