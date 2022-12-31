Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 Game Prediction

Which team holds the edge? We give our prediction ahead of the Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 matchup.

The Battle of L.A. between the Chargers and Rams is set to get underway Sunday at SoFi Stadium.

While bragging rights will be on the line, this game has a lot more meaning for the Chargers given they can presumably improve their playoff seeding with a win. For the Rams, their hopes to return to the postseason have been long over as this is simply an opportunity this week to play spoiler.

On the injury front, the Chargers will be without safety Derwin James (concussion) as he remains in the league's safety protocol after delivering a heavy hit in last week's game against the Colts on wide receiver Ashton Dulin that disqualified him from the contest. Fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) has been limited in practice each day this week, but is questionable for the game.

The Rams' list of game designations is quite large. Center Brian Allen (calf), defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle), wide receiver Ben Skowronek (calf) and quarterback John Wolford (neck) have all been ruled out. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (not injury related) and tight end Tyler Higbee (elbow) are questionable.

Game Prediction

The Chargers are riding a three-game win streak in which they've played the best football throughout that span of any point this season. The defense has come alive, holding opponents to an average of 11 points per game across the last three weeks.

As the defense is hitting its stride, they're also getting healthier. Edge rusher Joey Bosa will be activated for Sunday's matchup, playing in his first game since Sept. 25 following a groin injury that has sidelined him for all but three games.

Bosa, who will return with a snap count restriction, should only create further matchup problems for teams trying to slow down the Chargers' ever-improving pass rush. The Chargers have received quality contributions creating pressure on opposing passers in recent weeks, registering 13 sacks in the last three games.

On offense, the Chargers need to get their operation right. They've notoriously struggled inside the red zone this season, having to settle for field goals far too often. Come playoff time, they'll need to pickup touchdowns on trips down the field in order to beat quality teams.

This week's matchup against the Rams seems like an opportunity to work on some of the areas in which the Chargers offense has come up short at times this season.

I see this game unfolding with the Chargers coming out on top by multiple scores. I envision the Chargers defense building on top of their recent play, and the offense doing plenty to distance themselves from the Rams.

Prediction: Chargers 27, Rams 17

Chargers 27, Rams 17 2022 game prediction record: 12-3

- Nick Cothrel, Beat Writer

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.