Chargers Designate Edge Rusher Joey Bosa to Return From Injured Reserve, Opening 21-Day Practice Window

Joey Bosa is getting closer to making his return.

Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa has been designated to return from injured reserve, opening his 21-day practice window in which the team must activate him at some point throughout that span before he appears in a game.

Bosa joined his teammates on the practice field on Thursday, completing the individual portion of practice that was made available to reporters for viewing.

Bosa, 27, has missed the last 12 games after suffering a groin injury on Sept. 25 that required surgery.

During his absence, the Chargers have used a rotation of players to fill Bosa's spot along the defensive line opposite of Khalil Mack. Kyle Van Noy, Chris Rumph and Derrek Tuszka have shouldered the workload.

Bosa, in three games this season, recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, four quarterback hits and one forced fumble.

(This story will be updated).

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.