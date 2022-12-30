Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 Injury Report: Friday

The Chargers and Rams have released the final injury report of the week.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their final practice of the week in preparation for the Rams. For the second consecutive day, safety Derwin James and edge rusher Joey Bosa participated in practice.

Chargers coach Brandon Staley said the plan is to activate Bosa ahead of Sunday's game in which he would appear in his first game since Week 3 after undergoing surgery to his groin.

Despite being listed as a limited participant in back-to-back days, James remains in the league's concussion protocol and has been ruled out for Sunday's game. Fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) has been deemed questionable.

On the Rams' injury front, six players received game designations, including defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle), who's been ruled out.

Chargers injury report

Limited:

Zander Horvath (ankle)

Derwin James (concussion)

Full:

Austin Ekeler (knee)

Sebastian Joseph-Day (back)

Trey Pipkins (knee)

Game status:

OUT: Derwin James

QUESTIONABLE: Zander Horvath

Rams injury report

Did not participate:

C Brian Allen (calf)

DT Aaron Donald (ankle)

OLB Leonard Floyd (rest)

DT Greg Gaines (shoulder)

WR Ben Skowronek (calf)

QB John Wolford (neck)

Limited:

TE Tyler Higbee (rest)

DT Marquise Copeland (ankle)

LB Travin Howard (hip)

Full:

T Ty Nsekhe (illness)

Game status:

OUT: Brian Allen, Aaron Donald, Ben Skowronek, John Wolford

Questionable: Leonard Floyd, Tyler Higbee

*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here

Read more from Charger Report:

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.