Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 Injury Report: Thursday
COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first practice of the week on Thursday after using yesterday as a workout lift day.
Pass rusher Joey Bosa was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Thursday for the first time since Week 3 when he suffered a torn groin.
Safety Derwin James (concussion) remains in the league's safety protocol, but did participate in practice on a limited basis. Running back Austin Ekeler (knee) and fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) were also limited.
The Rams had nine players on the injury report that were non-participants or were deemed limited, including defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle).
Chargers injury report
Limited:
- Derwin James (concussion)
- Austin Ekeler (knee)
- Zander Horvath (ankle)
Full:
- Sebastian Joseph-Day (back)
- Trey Pipkins (knee)
Rams injury report
Did not participate:
- C Brian Allen (calf)
- DT Aaron Donald (ankle)
- OLB Leonard Floyd (rest)
- DT Greg Gaines (shoulder)
- WR Ben Skowronek (calf)
- QB John Wolford (neck)
Limited:
- TE Tyler Higbee (rest)
- DT Marquise Copeland (ankle)
- LB Travin Howard (hip)
Full:
- T Ty Nsekhe (illness)
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.