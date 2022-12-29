Chargers vs. Rams Week 17 Injury Report: Thursday

The Chargers and Rams have released the second injury report of the week.

COSTA MESA – The Chargers completed their first practice of the week on Thursday after using yesterday as a workout lift day.

Pass rusher Joey Bosa was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Thursday for the first time since Week 3 when he suffered a torn groin.

Safety Derwin James (concussion) remains in the league's safety protocol, but did participate in practice on a limited basis. Running back Austin Ekeler (knee) and fullback Zander Horvath (ankle) were also limited.

The Rams had nine players on the injury report that were non-participants or were deemed limited, including defensive tackle Aaron Donald (ankle).

Chargers injury report

Limited:

Derwin James (concussion)

Austin Ekeler (knee)

Zander Horvath (ankle)

Full:

Sebastian Joseph-Day (back)

Trey Pipkins (knee)

Rams injury report

Did not participate:

C Brian Allen (calf)

DT Aaron Donald (ankle)

OLB Leonard Floyd (rest)

DT Greg Gaines (shoulder)

WR Ben Skowronek (calf)

QB John Wolford (neck)

Limited:

TE Tyler Higbee (rest)

DT Marquise Copeland (ankle)

LB Travin Howard (hip)

Full:

T Ty Nsekhe (illness)

