Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Wednesday
COSTA MESA – Due to the Chargers playing on Monday Night Football last week, the team held a jog-through on Wednesday that was closed to the media for viewing.
The Chargers had 10 players listed as a non-participant or limited. Among the most notables, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. are each dealing with a concussion and are in the protocol.
Tight end Gerald Everett was listed as a non-participant due to an illness. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) and running back Joshua Kelley (knee) both suffered injuries in the Week 6 game and are expected to miss two-to-four weeks.
Chargers injury report
Did not practice:
- TE Gerald Everett (illness)
- K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)
- RB Joshua Kelley (knee)
- WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)
- TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion)
Limited:
- WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
- C/G Will Clapp (quad)
- DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle)
- C Corey Linsley (illness)
- T Trey Pipkins (knee)
Full:
- G Zion Johnson (ankle)
- LB Kyle Van Noy (back)
Read More
Seahawks injury report
Did not practice:
- CB Artie Burns (groin)
- CB Isaiah Dunn (hamstring)
- WR Penny Hart (hamstring)
- G Gabe Jackson (knee/hip)
- WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring)
- OLB Uchenna Nwosu (rest)
Limited:
- TE Noah Fant (illness)
- DE Quinton Jefferson (foot)
- S Ryan Neal (ankle)
- NT Al Woods (knee)
Full:
- WR Marquise Goodwin (knee/back)
- T Abraham Lucas (elbow)
- RB Kenneth Walker III (knee)
*Get your Chargers tickets from SI Tickets by clicking here
Read more from Charger Report:
- Chargers 'Stay Patient' With CB J.C. Jackson, Will Keep Starting Role After Benching
- Chargers vs. Seahawks Betting Odds: Week 7 Point Spread, Moneyline, Over/Under
- Chargers CB J.C. Jackson Benched vs. Broncos: 'It Just Wasn't Good Enough in the First Half'
- 5 Takeaways From Chargers' 19-16 Week 6 Win Over Broncos
- Chargers K Dustin Hopkins Hits Game-Winning Field Goal on Injured Leg to Beat Broncos in Overtime
Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.