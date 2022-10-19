Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Wednesday

COSTA MESA – Due to the Chargers playing on Monday Night Football last week, the team held a jog-through on Wednesday that was closed to the media for viewing.

The Chargers had 10 players listed as a non-participant or limited. Among the most notables, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. are each dealing with a concussion and are in the protocol.

Tight end Gerald Everett was listed as a non-participant due to an illness. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) and running back Joshua Kelley (knee) both suffered injuries in the Week 6 game and are expected to miss two-to-four weeks.

Chargers injury report

Did not practice:

TE Gerald Everett (illness)

K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)

RB Joshua Kelley (knee)

WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)

TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion)

Limited:

WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)

C/G Will Clapp (quad)

DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle)

C Corey Linsley (illness)

T Trey Pipkins (knee)

Full:

G Zion Johnson (ankle)

LB Kyle Van Noy (back)

Seahawks injury report

Did not practice:

CB Artie Burns (groin)

CB Isaiah Dunn (hamstring)

WR Penny Hart (hamstring)

G Gabe Jackson (knee/hip)

WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring)

OLB Uchenna Nwosu (rest)

Limited:

TE Noah Fant (illness)

DE Quinton Jefferson (foot)

S Ryan Neal (ankle)

NT Al Woods (knee)

Full:

WR Marquise Goodwin (knee/back)

T Abraham Lucas (elbow)

RB Kenneth Walker III (knee)

