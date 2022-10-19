Skip to main content

Chargers vs. Seahawks Week 7 Injury Report: Wednesday

The Chargers have 12 players listed on the Wednesday injury report.

COSTA MESA – Due to the Chargers playing on Monday Night Football last week, the team held a jog-through on Wednesday that was closed to the media for viewing.

The Chargers had 10 players listed as a non-participant or limited. Among the most notables, wide receiver Joshua Palmer and tight end Donald Parham Jr. are each dealing with a concussion and are in the protocol.

Tight end Gerald Everett was listed as a non-participant due to an illness. Kicker Dustin Hopkins (hamstring) and running back Joshua Kelley (knee) both suffered injuries in the Week 6 game and are expected to miss two-to-four weeks.

Chargers injury report

Did not practice:

  • TE Gerald Everett (illness)
  • K Dustin Hopkins (hamstring)
  • RB Joshua Kelley (knee)
  • WR Joshua Palmer (concussion)
  • TE Donald Parham Jr. (concussion)

Limited:

  • WR Keenan Allen (hamstring)
  • C/G Will Clapp (quad)
  • DL Sebastian Joseph-Day (ankle)
  • C Corey Linsley (illness)
  • T Trey Pipkins (knee)

Full:

  • G Zion Johnson (ankle)
  • LB Kyle Van Noy (back)
Seahawks injury report

Did not practice:

  • CB Artie Burns (groin)
  • CB Isaiah Dunn (hamstring)
  • WR Penny Hart (hamstring)
  • G Gabe Jackson (knee/hip)
  • WR Tyler Lockett (hamstring)
  • OLB Uchenna Nwosu (rest)

Limited:

  • TE Noah Fant (illness)
  • DE Quinton Jefferson (foot)
  • S Ryan Neal (ankle)
  • NT Al Woods (knee)

Full:

  • WR Marquise Goodwin (knee/back)
  • T Abraham Lucas (elbow)
  • RB Kenneth Walker III (knee)

Nick Cothrel is the publisher of Charger Report. Follow Nick on Twitter @NickCothrel for more Chargers coverage.

