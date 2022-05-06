Chargers Use Post-Draft Free Agency to Add Depth: How the Newest Additions Provide Impact

The Chargers have dipped back into free agency following the NFL Draft to further enhance their roster.

The Chargers finalized two signings this week with veteran defenders. On Wednesday, they signed cornerback Bryce Callahan. And on Thursday, they signed linebacker Kyle Van Noy.

After last offseason, when the Chargers prioritized the offensive line as their focus, this year's go-around was used to restructure the defensive unit. The overhaul on defense comes following a season in which the Chargers allowed the third-most points per game.

And now, with the aggressiveness of the Chargers in how they went about spending this offseason, they not only have sprinkled blue-chip players alongside the team's core of Joey Bosa and Derwin James, but the Chargers also possess meaningful depth on defense.

The Chargers came out of the draft without selecting an edge rusher or linebacker and didn’t select a cornerback until the sixth round. They went with a 'best player available' approach, aiming to gain value with each pick.

In the process of doing that, the Chargers were faced with still having holes on the roster following the completion of the NFL Draft. Only until the Chargers stumbled upon their backup plan, featuring the additions of Callahan and Van Noy.

Callahan, 30, has played his entire career under Vic Fangio in Chicago and Denver, two places where he and Chargers coach Brandon Staley have crossed paths for three seasons, spanning from 2017-2019.

Callahan enters the Chargers cornerback room as a depth figure. While he's no stranger to carving out a starting role, the Chargers' combination of J.C. Jackson, Asante Samuel Jr. and Michael Davis each figure to begin the season as the starting trio.

The knock on Callahan the past few seasons is he's been overwhelmed by injuries. He missed the entire 2019 season with a foot injury and had stints in 2020 and 2021 on injured reserve. Assuming good health for the season ahead, Callahan offers the Chargers with another player who possesses starting-caliber experience.

Callahan's track record demonstrates he's best suited to play slot cornerback. But he's not strictly pigeonholed to just that role, as he can play along the outside if need be. Position versatility has been a common theme this offseason for players the Chargers have brought in and Calahan checks that box.

Callahan will compete in training camp to configure the depth of the cornerback grouping with Tevaughn Campbell and this year's draftees, Ja'Sir Taylor and Deane Leonard.

Similar to Callahan offering versatility, Van Noy's skillset serves two needs on the roster. Van Noy slots in as the Chargers' No. 3 edge rusher behind Mack and Bosa, while also offering assistance as an off-the-ball linebacker. Throughout Van Noy's career, he's contributed as a hybrid player and the Chargers could use that to their advantage, improving two areas of their roster by bringing him into the fold.

The Chargers lost Kyzir White in free agency and Kenneth Murray is steering through the rehab process of coming back from a surgically repaired ankle, leaving his timetable for return in question. That means the Chargers could be without two of their starting linebackers from last season to begin this year.

The Chargers signed Troy Redder, a part-time starter from the Rams who figures to have a steady role now with the Chargers. But depth was needed and if Mack and Bosa are on the field coming off the edge, Van Noy can be deployed as an off-ball linebacker.

Van Noy, 31, is an immediate impact player for the Chargers. While it's uncertain which role will be his primary focus, he's the kind of player that will be heavily involved.

He also enters the Chargers with an abundance of playoff experience, including two Super Bowl titles as a member of the Patriots.

“I think it’s going to be a match made in heaven," Van Noy said on the Pat McAfee Show on Friday. "I’m going to do everything I can to bring that championship pedigree to that team. That’s something that’s within me, and I’m a winner.”

The Chargers have positioned themselves to overcome the rigorous NFL season with the offseason additions of starters and depth contributors. Now, it's just about settling in and letting the new pieces gel together.

